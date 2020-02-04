The All-Star 3-Point Contest Is Adding Two ‘Mtn Dew Zones’ Worth Three Points Each

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will feature some major format changes, as each of the first three quarters are, effectively, mini games as the winning team of each quarter gets $100,000 for charity. Those scores are added back together before the fourth quarter, which will be a race to a target score.

That target score will be 24 points higher than leading team’s score entering the fourth — i.e., a 126-119 score means the first team to reach 150 wins — in honor of Kobe Bryant. The game itself isn’t the only part of All-Star festivities that will be getting new elements, as the MTN DEW NBA 3-Point Contest will feature something new for the first time in the contest’s history.

The “MTN DEW Zone” will be introduced to two spots on the floor, 29’9 away from the basket (six feet behind the three-point arc), as players get one green ball to fire away from each zone that is worth three points. That means the maximum number of points is raised from 40 to 46, and to accommodate the extra time navigating to the two deep zones, players are afforded five extra seconds.

It will be interesting to see how this effects the contest and whether the deep shot can swing the winning score. The field is yet to be announced, but those that are more comfortable taking those deep threes — such as Damian Lillard and Trae Young — may find themselves with an added advantage this year.

Dew made the announcement with the help of Anthony “Spice” Adams.