The Golden State Warriors will be the host team for the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend, as the basketball world will descend on San Francisco for the annual midseason festivities. All-Star Weekend has become more than just a basketball showcase, as it’s become a cultural event with stars from the worlds of music, TV, film, and entertainment all coming through.

This year, the Warriors are using All-Star to shine a light on the Bay Area and their unique musical scene with an album, “For The Soil”, that’s being released through the team’s label, Golden State Entertainment. P-Lo is producing the album and we spoke with him earlier in the year about the project and why he was so excited to partner with the Warriors to bring together some of the biggest names in Bay Area hip-hop for it. On the latest single from that album, “Had To,” P-Lo is joined by two of the Bay’s most legendary artists, E-40 and Too Short.

You wouldn’t get far in a conversation about Bay Area hip-hop without mentioning E-40 or Too Short, and they lend their distinct style and sound to the track. Both are big Warriors fans, with E-40 noting his status as a courtside season ticket holder in his verse, and a celebration of music in the Bay would’ve been incomplete without them.