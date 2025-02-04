Once upon a time, Chance The Rapper had an earned reputation as a “say yes to anything,” brand-favorite performer (complimentary). If you needed someone to don a fuzzy bear suit and converse with a KitKat bar in a commercial, he was your man. It was wholesome and lighthearted and — po-faced rap fan naysaying aside — really quite fun.

But in the years since, Chance has laid a bit lower, only popping up to exhibit his new album Star Line at art galleries. However, that soon changes, as NBA On TNT announces its partnership with the Windy City MC for NBA All-Star Weekend. He’ll be headlining the annual NBA On TNT American Express Road Show on Thursday, February 13, at Pier 48 in San Francisco, his first really high-profile corporate gig in a while.

The NBA On TNT American Express Road Show will, as usual, be hosted by Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal, offering pre-game coverage of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. The Minnesota Timberwolves game ahead of the All-Star Weekend Festivities. Those festivities once again include the All-Star Celebrity Game (for which rosters were announced today) and The Rising Stars Challenged (here’s the player pool) — but not a three-point shoot-out with Caitlin Clark to some Iowa fans’ chagrin. American Express Card Members have exclusive early access to tickets to the Road Show beginning today and running until Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 11:59am EST (or while supplies last). You can check that out here.

Chance fans hoping for his comeback can probably take some encouragement from the announcement, while may well presage an official release date for Star Line and the beginning of his return to casual rap fans’ good graces.