When the Toronto Raptors won their first NBA title in team history, Drake was in Toronto celebrating in Jurassic Park with thousands of other Raptors fans. But unlike many of those fans, he certainly had the means to travel to Oakland and pay the absurd prices to see the final game in Oracle Arena, a venue he’d visited many times before.

There was some speculation about why Drake didn’t show up in Oakland to see the Raptors try and eventually succeed in winning a title. He’s the franchise’s most famous fan — he released two new songs just to celebrate his team winning a championship — and has made himself a presence throughout the NBA postseason at Raptors games.

And he’s certainly no stranger to Warriors home games. But as it turns out, there was a good reason he didn’t travel across the continent to see the Raptors on the road: the NBA asked him not to.