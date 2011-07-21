NBA Basketball Is Back In Seattle

Call it a spoon-feeding. A Costco free sample. But when your NBA team is swiped away like a waiter prematurely assuming you’re done with your meal, you’ll take anything. (Thousands of Sonics fans simultaneously nod their heads.) This Saturday, an exhibition game known as the H206 Charity Basketball Classic will take place at KeyArena in Seattle featuring over 20 NBA players broken up into two separate teams – the “Seattle Team” and the “League Team.” Trust us, you want to be there.

The rosters will look like this:

Seattle team: Brandon Roy, Jamal Crawford, Aaron Brooks, Spencer Hawes, Will Conroy, Isaiah Thomas, Martell Webster, Avery Bradley, Brian Scalabrine, Marvin Williams, and Michael Dickerson.

League team: Michael Beasley, Klay Thompson, Brandon Jennings, Dorell Wright, Nolan Smith, Kyle Singler, Pooh Jeter, Jason Kapono, Troy Bell, and Marcus Banks.

The exhibition match will tip at 6:30 p.m. ET – kicked off by a three-point shootout, skills competition and half-court contest an hour before. During halftime, a ceremony paying homage to the 1979 Seattle Supersonics and their championship team will take place. Lenny Wilkens, Fred Brown, Jack Sikma, Gus Williams, Paul Silas, and Wally Walker were all invited to appear.

Should be a exciting and memorable event – not only for the players involved, but for the fans and the city of Seattle. It’s the least they can do.

You can purchase tickets HERE. Proceeds benefit the A PLUS Youth Program.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Will you be going?

Source: The Oregonian

Follow Scott on Twitter at @scott_horlbeck.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.