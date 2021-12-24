The 2021-22 NBA season is out of office on Christmas Eve, taking some time to celebrate the holiday before a monster, five-game slate on Christmas Day. So, on this day without games, let’s celebrate some enjoyable developments and occurrences from the first two months. Anfernee Simons’ emergence Back-to-back stinkers (11 points on 3-for-18 shooting) dampens some of the luster around Simons’ breakout, but the fourth-year guard is a notably more comfortable and capable creator with the ball in his hands this season. Averaging a career-high 12.1 points on 55.4 percent true shooting, Simons has displayed serious shot-making chops and newfound moxie when operating in ball-screens. After shooting just 44.3 percent on twos during his first three seasons, he’s up to 48.6 percent this year. That’s not a sterling mark, but it’s a sizable uptick and emblematic of his growth. Tough shooting game last night, but Anfernee Simons has looked very good this year. This is filthy pic.twitter.com/gycsoSxpmq — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) November 11, 2021 Previously, Simons was routinely timid and ineffective venturing inside the arc. Now, he’s much more composed and confident, and understands how to get the spots he desires. He no longer appears as though his only means of scoring is a catch-and-shoot triple. Knocking those down at a 44.6 percent clip this season, they remain quite the reliable source of offense, yet he’s also expanded his arsenal to provide secondary handling and creation. The Anfernee Simons Leap looks very legit. His approach as an interior scorer has improved a ton, 14 points on 65% TS (51-42-100 split) and 62% on 2s pic.twitter.com/MfxOSOuv7M — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) November 5, 2021 Portland’s season has been rather underwhelming, but Simons’ development in a contract year is a bright spot for him and the team. D’Angelo Russell, defensive anchor Before a recent slide, due in large part to injuries and COVID-related absences, the Minnesota Timberwolves were fielding a top-10 defense. A number of players and factors are responsible.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaden McDaniels have been awesome. Patrick Beverley’s arrival has been crucial. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have made strides. Head coach Chris Finch employs impactful, creative schemes. One reason, however, is probably most surprising and equally paramount: D’Angelo Russell’s off-ball awareness and general communication. He’s constantly arranging his teammates on where to be, while simultaneously offering steady contributions as a helper with stuff like this: D'Angelo Russell deserves some praise for his defense this year, definitely feel like he's improved there. Takes away the roll in help, then steps up to block the floater: pic.twitter.com/YeFW3cwvTc — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) December 2, 2021 D'Angelo Russell, the architect behind a top-8 defense pic.twitter.com/fWxTxkkBtx — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) December 20, 2021 Because of inflexibility and poor lateral quickness, Russell struggles navigating screens and containing ball-handlers at the point-of-attack. So, Finch reduces his workload in those roles and he’s excelling off the ball. His minus-0.2 Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus is the second-best mark of his career and just the second time he’s ranked outside of the bottom 25th percentile. The Timberwolves’ defense is 12 points better with him on the floor (101.2 vs. 113.2 defensive rating). Those numbers aren’t a fluke. Russell’s defense has been legitimately good and deployed in an effective way. It’s a reason why Minnesota is fighting for a play-in berth — or, if they get lucky, just a straight-up playoff spot — these days. Kemba Walker’s recent scorchers Right around Thanksgiving, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau opted to remove starting point guard Kemba Walker from the rotation. Not merely a demotion to the second unit, an outright benching. Walker watched from the sidelines for 10 consecutive games and didn’t play a minute.