NBA Could Have A 78-Game Season; Shabazz Muhammad Ready To Pick A School?

What’s the difference between 82 and 78? Four. In the grand scheme of most things, that’s not a whole lot, especially if we’re talking NBA games. An 82-game schedule pretty much went out the window after last week, but the NY Post is saying if a deal is finalized sometime this week, we could be looking at a 78-game affair. We’ll take it. They’re saying it has to be an even number of games, and that David Stern is willing to push the season back enough to fit in as many games as possible, maybe even push a possible NBA Finals Game 7 to just a few days before the draft. That might affect the way the games are played, but for us it just means more basketball packed into a shorter time. That wouldn’t be such a bad thing … Also, the players will officially miss their first paychecks on Nov. 16. Prepare for an avalanche of tweets that day from guys freaking out about not having enough cash and not having a job … Great tweet (and accompanying photo) from Chris Kaman this weekend: I decided to express my feelings this Halloween weekend. This is what I feel about the lock out! … It’s crazy to think that most NBA players will lose more in the following month without games than most Americans make in an entire year. HOOPSWORLD did up the math. Dwyane Wade will lose $2.64 million this next month. LeBron and Bosh will both lose $2.72 million. Chris Paul, Deron Williams and Elton Brand will all lose close to $3 million (one of those names doesn’t fit). Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan are set to drop $3.6 mill while Rashard Lewis has $3.77 million burning up. Kobe Bryant will see the most cash vanish. He’s set to lose $4.3 mill. Of course, the money is not an issue to these big name stars. To Bryant, $4.3 million is worth it to get a good deal. This all just makes us feel worse … The best team in college basketball? We’ll have you covered, starting this week with previews of just about everyone who is someone in the only game going right now. We told you about the insanely good impressions Anthony Davis was leaving everyone from Kentucky practice recently. But he might not even be the best player on his team. After watching Terrence Jones go off for 52 points and 16 rebounds in the team’s intra-squad scrimmage last week, John Calipari called him the top dog in the nation. Adding Doron Lamb back into the mix, returning to Kentucky for his sophomore season, Calipari might have his most talented squad yet. Not only does he bring in Davis, but Marquis Teague, younger brother of Atlanta Hawks point guard Jeff Teague, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Kyle Wiltjer create the No. 1 recruiting class in the country … Keep reading to hear the North Carolina argument and Dwight Howard, the MVP? …
John Calipari – Dude is a master cheater, he will never will the big dance. That is his curse!
so according to u harison barnes has nothing to do with carolina’s best front court in the nation, at least mention him
So if the NBA has 78 games condensed into a shorter time period are we going to see an all time high in injuries suffered?
Grant are you going to be ok? Tmac? Oden? Bynum? Poor guys. Good luck yeah.
As a huge UNC fan I have high hopes for my boys this season. I’m not a big Roy Williams fan so im hoping he doesn’t eff this up. Harrison Barnes will be that dude by seasons end. He may not get a chance to show his entire repertoire of skills because Roy won’t allow him with that coaching style, but the kid has a young Grant Hill game with a Joe Johnson jumper.
Kendall Marshall will be the key to UNC winning the chip without a doubt though. He’ll have to feed the big boys and keep his star happy.
On another note, I was at a basketball camp for mostly high school girls yesterday. Got a chance to coach some extremely talented kids. The craziest things i saw there was a girl who was under 5’10 that could dunk!!! I seriously had to do a double take. And she was doing it with ease. I didn’t catch her name though.
The 2nd craziest thing i saw was a 6’5 7th grade girl who had perimeter skills, a jumper, coordination, and a mean streak. This girl is without a doubt the best player in her class and in two years she’ll be the best HS player in the country regardless of class. She is Candace Parker good with more height and only in 7th grade!!!
amazing what these kids are capable of these days.
@Trey
I’ve been thinking about the same thing. Are they going to be playing 4 games a week? If that’s the case, Shaq retired just in time and Eddy Curry picked the wrong time to try and have a comeback year. Not only will there be a ton of unecessary and avoidable injuries, but there will also be some horrible shooting going on with tons of turnovers. With these guys being worn out, no way are we going to get as many good games on the daily as we had the last two years. And I’m especially afraid for Derrick Rose who already seemed to be breaking down physically in the playoffs.
Is this Sterns way of getting back at the players?
Forreal, Y’all only had 1 comment on Sunday’s smack. And I digress,
If you get a jam-packed season and the injuries start to pile up, would fans come out midway through the season. If 2 starters are iffy and 3 key bench players aren’t at 75% would it even be watchable? The only teams that would benefit would be those with indestructible superstars, Lebron/Kobe/Dwight/Rose and the well balanced teams Hou/Utah/Port/Bos/Mem.
Let’s see how those uptempo teams play with 5 games in 4 nights. #Doubleheaders
@Chi
Seems like you and I are on the same page with UNC. Kendall Marshall is the shit! I feel towards him like Big Island to Dirk. Lol. His game is just beautiful.
A 6’5″ 7th grader… and she’s a girl??? Holy fuck. And you ranked that second craziest to a 5’10 dunker chick?? You gotta get these names bruh! Was that dunker in 7th grade too?
@F&F the comments on there were deleted in maintenance…but anyways about the girls, I don’t watch the WNBA like I used to when it first started but even from the stuff I have seen it’s amazing to see how much better the game has become. Back when it first started, it was somewhat boring. It’s just interesting to me to see how players get better and better. It seems like yesterday when there were basically no women around who could dunk. Now there are girls everywhere putting it down.
Still crazy though to think of a 5-10 chick dunking…
@Sean – I figured, now I have to rant about how America is so much better than the world again. For instance, most images of a globe are preset to display The United States. Canada and Mexico are pretty much photobombers.
As more gender barriers are broken, females will close the athletic gap. Unfortunately for them, society still demands they be feminine about it [Don Imus]. In order for them to be marketable they have to look like a model but perform like a dude [Danika Patrick]. Who really wants to see Sylvia Fowles and Motumbo in an Armor All commercial – Protect Your Rims Super Gloss Wipes? However, Skylar Diggins could sell me a solarpowered flashlight.
Hopefully the aforementioned girls stick with sports and maybe make the WNBA profitable.
the 7th graders name is Sydney Cooks out of Wisc.
the dunker is Alexis Eckles and she is from Wisc. she’ll be going to Drake next fall. They list her at 5’11, which is REALLY pushing it.
And this wasn’t even the cream of the crop talent wise. I was coaching a girl during the scrimmages who is a 6’1 Jr. named Jazmine Harris and was a do it all type player. She had hops also as she was slapping the glass on lay ups. She may have been the best player there.
The womens game has come a LONG way. evolution at its best.
That would explain this 5’7 girl dunking…
[www.youtube.com]
still haven’t figured out if this is real or not.
@DIME, you guys should find out who she is
@Fnf
Did you see Big Syl in the new ESPN mag body edition? She was completely nude, and it may just be me, but she didn’t look all that bad. On the court, none of them will ever look feminine. Its actually discouraged. but off the court, they can pretty themselves up all they want.
@Chicagorilla
Just curious, what kind of coaching do you do?
Hey guys… I just want to get your thoughts on something. Raffi Torres, a fair-skinned latin-canadian NHL player, went to a Halloween party over the weekend dressed as Jay-Z and his wife was Beyonce… she’s pretty hot. Anyway, they used “blackface” makeup as part of the costume and some people are claiming it was racist.
[www.torontosun.com]
First, I understand the significance of ‘blackface’ makeup and how it was used in the past (in theatrical performances it was used as a caricature for blacks often exaggerating features and usually in a mocking way). That said, IMO, I don’t understand how THIS is racist. The rest of his costume consisted of a Yankee cap, white tee, and blue jeans. Sounds like a Jigga outfit if you ask me. IMO, he nailed the costume. Is it racist because he used blackface makeup?? Give me a break. It ain’t like he went as ‘generic rapper’, and wore blackface makeup, baggy jeans at his knees, Air Force Ones, tons of bling, and holding a gun. THAT’S racist. He wasn’t making a mockery of it. He went as Jay in plain regular clothes and nailed the ‘costume’. No problem.
Thoughts?
Just to add… blackface makeup in the past was applied on actors so that their face was almost literally black. And it was the actions and script that made the performances racist. Not just the makeup alone. Basically what I’m saying is, even if they didn’t use the blackface makeup, the performance itself made it racist. Torres did nothing wrong, IMO, to TINT his skin.
D-Wade anyone?
JAY – I think those guys who are worried about a halloween costume have too much time on their hands.
My ex from a long time ago, played high school ball against Marion Jones and she could dunk. I know she used to dunk at UNC, but I don’t know if she was juicing yet. And I have seen a couple of girls play who were just legit players. I’m still not going to be watching the WNBA though.
@Chi – Yeah, my friend sent my the link to the video on ESPN. She ain’t whorrendous or anything but she isn’t picked first in an beauty contest either. Yeah most can pull off wearing & walking in heels with a nice dress but in order for them to be marketable: no visible tats, soft facial features, and shoulder length hair.
2 points is 2 points but most would rather see a girl hit a floater than actually bang down low, drop step, and bully her way up. There are constant talks about changing the uniform to make it [sexy] more feminine. Why is that even a discussion? You don’t have women causing a ruccus to have the NBA play in only team colored condoms.
Oh well, hopefully the new wave of female ballers can revive or even inject excitement into the league.
@Jay – Are you trying to say he couldn’t go as himself with a yankee cap, white tee, and jeans and send the same message? Absurd!!! Not like Target or Wal-mart sell Jay-Z masks. Dressing like some random Yankee fan just isn’t nearly as cool. Story is being blown out of proportion.
On second thought, she ruined the whole costume by not even bothering to have blonde hair. So yes, they are being racist with their 1/2 a$$ed costumes. At least throw up the deuces right.
@Sammy G,
Right now i coach AAU ball for boys and girls during the summer. eventually im going to get into coaching at a school.
@jay
Blackface in itself is racist. But if the guy doesnt know it, or isnt intending for it to be negative or racist, then it isn’t.
But that guy is a nobody really, and it’s not something this country needs to be focused on.
Reminds me of the movie Bamboozled.
who gives a shit about his costume, d wade went as white face j timberlake, also, who gives a shit. O and UK UNC title game would be epic. I can’t wait to watch them play in the regular season
I gotta check that espn issue out. I like big naked athletic girls!
first and foremost, jay, chicagorilla are dumb names.
bruce…are you ok
@JBaller
be careful checking that issue out. while there are plenty of hot female athletes, there is also an equal amount of males. Seems like it would have been a good idea to separate them, instead of making me look like a bi-sexual in Wal-mart flipping through the mag with old ladies looking at me and shaking there head.
Nothing screams golddigger than divorcing an NBA player during a lockout. However, if Melo had gone to New Jersey Kris Humphries would still be married.
I once banged a volleyball chick in college, it was a hell of a workout!
@ Jay – my boy posted the Torres story on his fb. Just a slow news day if the media callin that shit racism. Dude is a big Jay Z fan. It’s more tribute than anything else. Like I said, slow news day.
1994 UNC Womens’ championship squad had 3 girls that could get up n throw down (Sylvia Crawley, Marion Jones n Charlotte Smith) in warmups. Saw em on Inside Stuff back in the day. Smith dunked in a game which was big cuz she was barely 5’11…
any1 figure out y comments were deleted
JBaller – Volleyball players are where it is at. My better half now is a kickboxer and that isn’t bad either. Not bad at all. I really need to work on my cardio, but she can’t match strength with me. It’s a fair trade.
Someone named The New Guy is making fun of names now. Awesome.
@Jay
I saw that episode of inside stuff. I think C.Smith is the niece of David Thompson, which would explain her crazy hops!
@ F&F
I saw your post above regarding the USA centered global images and I thought I’d put in my two cents. I noticed that when I lived in Asia their maps have Asia in the center of the map with North America on one side and Europe on the other as opposed to the way our maps have North America in the center with Europe and Western Asia on one side and Eastern Asia peeking out on the other side. At first it looked weird but then I realized that we all think we are at the center of the world as a matter of perspective.
Just a little trivia as food for thought…