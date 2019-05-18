Getty Image

You either love or hate the NBA Draft Lottery — there’s no in between. For some parts of the league, namely the bad ones, it’s the most important day of the year. More fun for me, however, is the NBA Draft Combine, specifically the measurements section. They’ve only really been measuring guys for about 10 years now, but it’s always fun to see who stands out, for good or ill.

Most of the top guys didn’t measure or test at the 2019 combine, so no Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, R.J. Barrett, etc. But given that this draft is as up in the air after those first few picks as any in recent memory, perhaps it’s more important to focus our attention on those “other” players, the kind of guys who could make or break a bench unit for a team that does diligent work this time of year.

I guess we’ll start off where every self-respecting draft nerd starts: wingspans! The obvious winner this year was UCF’s Tacko Fall, who set the new, and probably untouchable, combine record with an astounding 8’2.5 measured wingspan. He also clocked in at 7’7 in shoes, with a 10’2.5 standing reach, which you might be able to figure out is taller than the basket. His measurements are somehow more ridiculous than we’d thought during his four year career.