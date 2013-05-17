NBA Draft: Deshaun Thomas Refuses to Give San Antonio Spurs His Cell Number at Combine

Apparently it’s DeShaun Thomas Day here at Dime. In a second story, he apparently pulled the bizarre move of refusing to give the San Antonio Spurs his cell phone when they asked him for it at the NBA Pre-Draft combine.
From Ohio.com:
Thomas said teams asked him plenty of difficult and interesting questions during his interview process at the combine. But the most interesting, he said, was the fact the Spurs’ first question was for his cell phone number and his e-mail address. He gave them the e-mail, but not the phone number.
“I can’t go around giving it out to everyone,” Thomas said Thursday with a laugh. “Now if they want to draft me, I’d be happy to give it to them.”
Cool, so DeShaun, if San Antonio drafts you or wants to ask you an important question or two before making their decision on your future, they can just hit you on GChat to let you know?
Maybe DeShaun is a super-private guy; we have no idea. But we’re willing to bet that there are a lot of people who have his number who don’t have any plans to make him a millionaire pro basketball player. It’s not like a telemarketer hit him looking for his number – this is a team that specializes in taking late draft picks (which he will be) and giving them NBA careers. The Spurs will have a selection at the end of the first round.
To each their own, we’re sure DeShaun has his reasons. It just seems silly to give a potential (great) future employer a reason to think twice before hiring you.
Did DeShaun make a mistake by not giving up his number to the Spurs?
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
what a dumbass, an established franchise asked for your # and you walk off like the girl in the club who feels empowered because she dissed homeboy who showed “little” interest in her. And then she winds up getting with some dude who doesnt know what the f*ck he is about or where he’s going (Milwaukee Bucks)
Nice! lol awesome comparison
Spurs won’t touch him with a 10 ft pole now. Pop probably is sayin, Keep that ph no..maybe the bobcats will you in the 2nd or 3rd rd!!!!!!!!!!
No 3rd round in NBA… but Yea that was a terrible decision on his part.
yeah okay and what did he accomplish by doing that?!?!?!
That was not a smart move at all. The spurs don’t do that “bigger than the team” BS. and if the spurs are taking an interest in you, you’re obviously not a top 10 pick in the draft.
Spurs are one of the best teams to start on. Pop is always quick to bench his main guys, so you will easily get playing time, even as a no name rookie. But they’re the last organization that will give you a chance now.
I’m from ft wayne,in also..my son played with/against deshawn here..I can’t believe this.wth was he thinking..I’m shocked
Not a wise business decision. It isn’t like Pops gonna be pranking you
SA is a boring city. If he is projected as a late 1st round pick, then he WILL be drafted.
It was a shrewd business move to avoid playing some place he wouldn’t like being in.
People just hear money and forget there is a business here. Let that man live.
The writer sounds a little jealous.
Who cares if the city is boring? An NBA franchise with a championship coach who knows how to develop young players and hall of fame front court player is interested in you and you blow them off? What a moron! This was a TERRIBLE business decision.
“SA is a boring city.” On what do you base this…hearsay? Have you ever been there? He will probably be drafted …by the Bobkittens, Magic, Cavs, Suns, Pelicants or Kings. Whoopee doo. Yes, that makes it a very shrewd business move..not! “People just hear money and…” never mind, I won’t go there. Doesn’t sound like Spurs material, anyway. he would probably be cut first.
Btw, SA is a nice city, not a small town. Restaurants along the river walk very romantic setting at night. Like the culture there too. Everybody doesn’t want LA and NY.
SA does not need a guy like this.
dumbass….
looks like a funny guy, and the news is misleading ppl..
[www.youtube.com]