One of the names that plenty of draftniks expect to hear called early in the 2021 NBA Draft is Josh Giddey, the 18-year-old Australian point guard who spent the last year tearing up the National Basketball League. One of the things for which he’s received plenty of praise during the Draft process is his composure, and on Friday, he got the chance to show that off in a rather unconventional way.

Giddey hopped on a media call with members of the Oklahoma City Thunder beat. While there, this happened:

In which @BrandonRahbar asks the tough questions to Josh Giddey, like if he pooped. pic.twitter.com/TtRkQGgbL4 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 23, 2021

These sorts of hot mic moments happen pretty frequently, but very rarely are they as silly as “reporter asks their son if they pooped, only the athlete heard it and have a brief moment of wondering if it happened to them.” The credit of the reporter — Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder — he owned it on Twitter and was able to make a joke about the whole thing.

I'm so used to every Thunder media zoom call being auto-muted that I assumed the media zoom calls with the NBA rookies were auto-muted. I was wrong. So I'm 99% sure Josh Giddey just heard me ask "Did you poop?" to my 1 year old son and thinks I was talking to him. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) July 23, 2021

Lol. I was hoping Giddey would fall to #16 but now OKC cannot draft him. Or I'll be the poop guy. — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) July 23, 2021

Giddey gets high marks here for not getting derailed, instead hearing this very silly question but continuing his train of thought that was briefly interrupted. He could have made a big deal out of this, perhaps even teasing Rahbar, but he decided to keep his eyes on the prize. If we hear rumors of Giddey making a late surge up Draft boards, we can only assume this (along with the fact that, you know, he’s really good at basketball) will be why.