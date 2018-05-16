Getty Image

The NBA Draft Lottery concluded on Tuesday night with the Phoenix Suns landing the No. 1 overall pick in this June’s draft. The Suns’ efforts this season to finish with the worst record in the league paid off and they will now have the right to take either Deandre Ayton or Luka Doncic, barring an absolute stunner, when draft night arrives.

Behind them, the four-number combinations spit out by the lottery’s ping-pong ball machine led to the Kings jumping up into the No. 2 spot and the Hawks moved one spot up into the No. 3 position. The lottery as a system has been questioned since its inception, with its critics complaining it may be easily rigged.

The NBA has combated that accusation by allowing a group of writers into the lottery room as well as broadcasting it after the fact on their website. Anyone that’s watched even a bit of the process knows it is tremendously boring, with the machine popping ping-pong ball after ping-pong ball up, the numbers being read until they create a four-number combination that is owned by one of the teams.