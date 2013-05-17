NBA Draft Prospect Works Out With Greg Oden, Says He Looks “Unbelievable”

We’ve heard this sort of thing before with Greg Oden, so take it for what it’s worth. [Back in January, he assured people was working his way back to a 2013-14 comeback.]

Former Ohio State star forward DeShaun Thomas has apparently been working out with Oden in Indianpolis as part of his pre-NBA Draft preparation and is raving about Greg.

From a Jason Quick piece on via The Oregonian:

Former Ohio State forward DeShaun Thomas said part of his predraft workouts have included sessions with former Trail Blazers center Greg Oden at the St. Vincents Performance Center in Indianapolis. Oden, who played in 82 games in four seasons after being the No. 1 overall pick with the Blazers in 2007, hasn’t played since December of 2009 because of knee problems, but is working toward a comeback. “Man, he looks unbelievable,” Thomas said. “He’s running, he’s lifting weights. You might be seeing a comeback. He looks like he is ready to go. He’s running, getting in shape. I’ll tell you one thing: For a big 7-footer, that’s all he does — running and getting in shape. He’s looking right.”

Can you imagine a scenario where Greg Oden is back in the League next season?