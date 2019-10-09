Which New Duos Will Make A Statement During The 2019-20 NBA Season?

The NBA has been defined by teams accumulating as much talent as possible over the last few years. From Big Threes in Boston and Miami to Golden State’s superteam to end all superteams, the squads that have put themselves in the best position to succeed over the years are the ones that find a way to stockpile superstars.

The 2019-20 season, however, doesn’t really have any team that can be defined as a superteam. With all the movement that occurred during the offseason, superteams are a relic of the past for now. Instead, dynamic duos are all the rage, as a collection of teams have two superstars capable of taking over games on any given night.

In this edition of Dime Breakdowns, we take a look at the best new 1-2 punches that the league has to offer this season. As you’ll see, the amount of talent on this list is unreal, and whether teams put together established stars, future All-NBA selections, or a combination of the two, there has never been a better time for some of the best players in the world to come together and take on the rest of the league.

Will these new pairings be able to challenge and surpass some of the league’s established superstar duos, like the Splash Brothers or Portland’s explosive backcourt? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: NBA fans around the world can’t wait to find out.