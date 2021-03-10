The NBA Revealed Earned Edition Jerseys For Last Year’s Playoff Teams

Sixteen teams will get new threads for the remainder of the season as the NBA and Nike unveiled new “Earned Edition” uniforms for last year’s playoff squads. The jerseys largely incorporate alternate designs and colors to give a bold pronouncement of the teams’ accomplishments in 2020, fighting to the postseason despite the stoppage and the challenges of playing in the Bubble.

In its announcement, the NBA said the new uniforms will be available for purchase starting March 18, with teams debuting the new threads in the coming days.

2020-21 Nike NBA Earned Edition Uniform Unveil The uniforms are exclusively available to the teams who earned a spot in the 2020 playoffs & celebrate each franchise's colors, logos & more. Available for purchase March 18th on https://t.co/I0ypSvyq5ihttps://t.co/OpR5qMwMNp pic.twitter.com/bbfXAHg3yg — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2021

Nike unveils new Earned Edition jerseys to celebrate the 16 teams that made last year’s playoffs 👀 pic.twitter.com/oXl9DpJbQ9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2021

Most of the teams offered closer looks at the new uniforms on Twitter, as some pay homage to the past with retro looks — like the Lakers black unis that are similar to the Black Mamba unis they brought back for last year’s title run — while others just go with something completely new.

Purple, Gold, and Gray. Check out the details of the #LakeShow Earned Edition Uniform. pic.twitter.com/uDHGFeSvuq — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 10, 2021

Debuting tomorrow ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/UJzCtzYbC9 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 10, 2021

In this borough, nothing's given. A closer look at our Earned Edition fits 🔎 pic.twitter.com/oQHnJx6cnL — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 10, 2021

New threads for the second half 🔥#EarnedNotGiven pic.twitter.com/0sYg6BNyaq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 10, 2021

Debuting on court tomorrow. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/XDhqqmKg45 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 10, 2021

𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲. 🧵🔔 pic.twitter.com/74QL4sH420 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 10, 2021

Inspired by the OGs. The old school, whose day one belief carried us to where we are today. Earned Edition – Available for pre-sale Mar 18 at 10:00am pic.twitter.com/1Kl4t84H4r — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 10, 2021

Debuts on court tomorrow. All the details of the Earned Edition: https://t.co/DC9tv2mkeG pic.twitter.com/FnOJ8NIN3a — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 10, 2021

🧵 New threads debuting March 14th! pic.twitter.com/jZAwX4YYsQ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 10, 2021

🔹Unveiling the 2020-21 @Nike Earned Edition uniforms – exclusively available to the teams who earned a spot in the 2020 NBA Playoffs 🔹 pic.twitter.com/afVVAnQ6rb — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 10, 2021

The Earned Edition are the fifth uniform version for playoff teams under the NBA’s partnership with Nike, adding to the Association, City, Statement and Icon Editions. The partnership has allowed teams to use secondary color schemes such as the Heat’s Vice patterns, as well as incorporate the culture and personality of a team’s home into what players wear on-court.

The Earned Edition goes a step further, building the pride of the team’s success into the jerseys they wear, and the bold colors and large logos on each uniform strongly build on how the fan base connects with each team.