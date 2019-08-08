Getty Image

The NBA has gotten more and more serious about tackling mental health issues head on in recent years. So much of that simply has to do with working to reduce the stigma surrounding the topic, which partially includes being willing to have those discussions in a public forum in a productive way.

Several players have contributed to this discussion in meaningful ways over the past couple of years, with Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, and others speaking publicly about their own personal struggles with depression and anxiety and opening the door for others to come forward.

Now, the league itself is taking proactive measures to ensure its players have the type of access they need to combat any issues that may arise throughout a long and grueling season. On Wednesday, the NBA notified organizations that, moving forward, they’ll be required to keep qualified mental health professionals on staff and available to players.