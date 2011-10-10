NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The New Jersey Nets

The New Jersey Nets really don’t offer that much from a fantasy perspective. While they have two prominent fantasy assets, the problem is that one is a point guard whose wrist may require a dose of caution, and the other is a big man who seems to have something of an allergy to rebounds. The team’s activities during the next window of free agency will ultimately determine its appeal â€“ and the possibility for Kardashian jokes.

Depth chart:

PG: Deron Williams, Jordan Farmar, Sundiata Gaines

SG: Anthony Morrow, Marshon Brooks, Stephen Graham, Sasha Vujacic*, Ben Uzoh*, Mario West*

SF: Damion James, Travis Outlaw

PF: Kris Humphries*, Brandan Wright*, Jordan Williams

C: Brook Lopez, Johan Petro, Dan Gadzuric*^

* unrestricted free agent

^ locked into overseas contract with no opt-out clause

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– Deron Williams, PG (Rd. 1): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1.5 Threes, 17.5 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 11 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 3.3 TO

– Brook Lopez, C (Rd. 3): 50% FG, 80% FT, 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 2.5 TO

– Kris Humphries, PF (Rd. 7): 50% FG, 65% FT, 9 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 Blk, 1.5 TO

– Anthony Morrow, SG/SF (Rd. 11+): 45% FG, 90% FT, 2 Threes, 13.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 TO

Sleeper:

Brooks

Most likely to surprise:

Morrow

Most likely to disappoint:

Lopez

Category specialists:

– Threes: Williams, Morrow

– Blocks: Lopez

Things to consider:

– The health of Williams and Morrow

– How Brooks gets along with Avery Johnson

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 28th

– FGM: 27th

– FGA: 15th

– FG%: 28th

– FT%: 19th

– 3PTM: 21st

– Reb: T-17th

– Ast: T-19th

– TO: T-12th

– Stl: 30th

– Blk: T-16th

– Pace: 24th

– Offensive Efficiency: 27th

– Defensive Efficiency: 22nd

