NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The New Jersey Nets

10.10.11 7 years ago

The New Jersey Nets really don’t offer that much from a fantasy perspective. While they have two prominent fantasy assets, the problem is that one is a point guard whose wrist may require a dose of caution, and the other is a big man who seems to have something of an allergy to rebounds. The team’s activities during the next window of free agency will ultimately determine its appeal â€“ and the possibility for Kardashian jokes.

Depth chart:
PG: Deron Williams, Jordan Farmar, Sundiata Gaines
SG: Anthony Morrow, Marshon Brooks, Stephen Graham, Sasha Vujacic*, Ben Uzoh*, Mario West*
SF: Damion James, Travis Outlaw
PF: Kris Humphries*, Brandan Wright*, Jordan Williams
C: Brook Lopez, Johan Petro, Dan Gadzuric*^

* unrestricted free agent
^ locked into overseas contract with no opt-out clause

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:
– Deron Williams, PG (Rd. 1): 45% FG, 80% FT, 1.5 Threes, 17.5 Pts, 4.5 Reb, 11 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 3.3 TO
– Brook Lopez, C (Rd. 3): 50% FG, 80% FT, 21 Pts, 7 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 Blk, 2.5 TO
– Kris Humphries, PF (Rd. 7): 50% FG, 65% FT, 9 Pts, 10 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 Blk, 1.5 TO
– Anthony Morrow, SG/SF (Rd. 11+): 45% FG, 90% FT, 2 Threes, 13.5 Pts, 3 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1 TO

Sleeper:
Brooks

Most likely to surprise:
Morrow

Most likely to disappoint:
Lopez

Category specialists:
– Threes: Williams, Morrow
– Blocks: Lopez

Things to consider:
– The health of Williams and Morrow
– How Brooks gets along with Avery Johnson

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:
– Pts: 28th
– FGM: 27th
– FGA: 15th
– FG%: 28th
– FT%: 19th
– 3PTM: 21st
– Reb: T-17th
– Ast: T-19th
– TO: T-12th
– Stl: 30th
– Blk: T-16th
– Pace: 24th
– Offensive Efficiency: 27th
– Defensive Efficiency: 22nd

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

