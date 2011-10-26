NBA Fantasy Team Analysis: The Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards rounds out our rundown of fantasy basketball analysis for each NBA team. The Wizards are led by a talented point guard who supposedly has an improved shot, along with two big men who’ve struggled so far to truly break through in any real way. Though the rest of the roster’s fantasy potential is a bit hazy, one thing is certain: a rookie’s girlfriend is about to take the NBA by storm.

Depth chart:

PG: John Wall, Shelvin Mack, Mustafa Shakur*

SG: Nick Young**, Jordan Crawford, Othyus Jeffers**

SF: Rashard Lewis, Jan Vesely, Chris Singleton, Josh Howard*, Larry Owens**, Maurice Evans*

PF: Andray Blatche, Trevor Booker, Yi Jianlian*

C: JaVale McGee, Kevin Seraphin, Hamady N’diaye**

* unrestricted free agent

** restricted free agent

Relevant fantasy players and their projected draft positions/per-game stats:

– John Wall, PG (Rd. 4): 45% FG, 78% FT, 1 Three, 18.5 Pts, 5 Reb, 8.5 Ast, 1.8 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 3.5 TO

– JaVale McGee, PF/C (Rd. 6): 55% FG, 60% FT, 11 Pts, 8.5 Reb, 0.5 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 2.5 Blk, 1.5 TO

– Andray Blatche, PF/C (Rd. 6): 45% FG, 75% FT, 16 Pts, 8 Reb, 2.5 Ast, 1.3 Stl, 1 Blk, 2.5 TO

– Nick Young, SG/SF (Rd. 10+): 44% FG, 80% FT, 1.5 Threes, 15 Pts, 2.5 Reb, 1 Ast, 0.5 Stl, 1.5 TO

– Jordan Crawford, PG/SG (Rd. 10+): 42% FG, 85% FT, 1 Three, 13 Pts, 2.7 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl, 2.3 TO

– Rashard Lewis, SF/PF (Rd. 12+): 43% FG, 80% FT, 1 Three, 12 Pts, 5 Reb, 1.5 Ast, 1 Stl, 0.5 Blk, 1.5 TO

Sleeper:

Crawford

Most likely to surprise:

McGee

Most likely to disappoint:

Blatche

Category specialists:

– Threes: Young

– Steals: Wall

– Blocks: McGee

Things to consider:

– Lewis’ health

– If Young is re-signed and what that means for Crawford’s production

– Whether Vesely can push his way into major playing time at SF/PF

Team’s statistical NBA ranks from 2010-11:

– Pts: 21st

– FGM: 17th

– FGA: 5th

– FG%: 25th

– FT%: 25th

– 3PTM: T-27th

– Reb: 15th

– Ast: 29th

– TO: 26th

– Stl: 4th

– Blk: 1st

– Pace: 9th

– Offensive Efficiency: 28th

– Defensive Efficiency: 23rd

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

Follow Jason on Twitter at @fbasketballblog.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.