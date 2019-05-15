Getty Image

For years, the most dedicated of NBA fans have fired up the coffee pot late on the night of June 30, preparing for the opening of the free agency moratorium at 12 p.m. ET on July 1.

With the immediacy of information now, it’s become quite the commitment from fans and media, not to mention players and team personnel who have to meet at ungodly hours of the night to try and come to agreements. The NBA has recognized this, and according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, will move the moratorium’s start up six hours, allowing for these meetings to begin at reasonable hours.