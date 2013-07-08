UPDATE: The Lakers Sign Dwight Howard’s Replacement – Chris Kaman

UPDATE: Marc Stein of ESPN.com reports the Lakers and center Chris Kaman have agreed to terms on a one-year deal. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Have the Los Angeles Lakers started zeroing in on their Dwight Howard contingency/emergency replacement plan? Short of waiting for an announcement that they have signed a miraculously-healed Andrew Bynum, whatever they do is going to be the equivalent of putting a big band-aid on the situation at center.

First up as a potential free agent replacement: Chris Kaman. From the mighty Woj:

As Dwight Howard leaves Los Angeles, the Lakers and free-agent center Chris Kaman have a growing mutual interest, league sources told Yahoo! Sports. Several other teams have expressed interest in Kaman, including Golden State, Atlanta, Sacramento and New York, sources said. Discussions are still in the formative stages, but Kaman has a reputation as a hard-working, dependable 7-footer who can fill a needed role.

Kaman averaged 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game last season for the Mavericks (in just 20 minutes of run).

