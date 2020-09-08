The NBA Will Reportedly Delay The 2020 Draft And Free Agency

In advance of the NBA’s restart in Orlando, the league announced the decision to delay both the Draft and free agency to mid-October. That came as no surprise given the league’s timeline, with the Draft Lottery occurring in late August as the newly announced plan outlined. In the ensuing weeks, though, rumblings emerged that the league was examining a further delay to its major offseason events, citing the potential for salary cap uncertainty and an unknown projection for when the 2020-21 season might begin.

On Tuesday, formal reporting emerged to that end, with Shams Charania of The Athletic bringing word that the NBA and the NBPA are now in agreement to push back the previously announced dates to an unspecified time.

The NBA and NBPA have agreed to push back key dates such as Oct. 16 draft, Oct. 18 free agency and 2020-21 season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. New dates will be determined later. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 8, 2020

This is simply the first of many steps in what could be a drawn out process. The 2020 NBA Finals aren’t scheduled to be completed until mid-October and, from there, the league and the Player’s Association must negotiate the parameters for next season, fully acknowledging a drop in revenue and very little uncertainty moving forward. As such, additional time may be needed, and both players and teams (as well as agents) would undoubtedly love to know what the 2020-21 salary cap looks like before the Draft and free agency.

Charania did note, however, that the current plan is for the Draft to still take place some time in October.

Draft is still scheduled in October, but expected to be pushed back. NBPA in memo sent to agents tonight: “All other dates related to the 2020-21 Season are likewise postponed to dates that will later be agreed upon by the NBA and NBPA.“ https://t.co/Axfbmkpo2M — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 8, 2020

2020 is providing seemingly endless curve balls, both in the sports world and beyond, and this is simply the latest development for the NBA. For teams making deep playoff runs, a bit of extra time may not feel terribly out of the ordinary, but for the “Delete Eight” franchises that have not participated in game action since March, this reported agreement represents yet another delay and even more uncertainty to navigate.