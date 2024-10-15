NBA League Pass Will Feature Multiview This Season

NBA League Pass has long been a product that fans both love and hate, as the ability to watch games around the country is a great thing, but the functionality of League Pass (and the blackout restrictions) can be frustrating. One of the things fans have wanted out of League Pass for awhile is the ability to watch multiple games at once. On many nights, there are a few games fans want to keep their eyes on, and bouncing back and forth between games isn’t always the smoothest process.

This year, the NBA App will deliver what fans have been asking for as they introduce a multiview option that will allow you to select up to four games to watch at once. Multiview options have become increasingly popular in the sports world, with YouTube TV making it a focal point of their presentation. One thing sports fans with YouTube TV have been calling for is the ability to pick and choose what games they put in — especially for college football — rather than having to simply pick from the pre-selected groupings of games.

NBA fans will have that ability on League Pass this year through the NBA App, and that’s a significant step forward in providing fans more opportunities to watch games from around the league.