The NBA plans on playing games in home markets during the 2020-21 season, which is slated to tip off on Dec. 22. Part of the reason why is that the league wants to be able to have fans in attendance, which would be a way to boost revenue after the league had to go with a fan-less environment during its Orlando Bubble.

The issue, of course, is that the NBA is trying to pull this off despite being in the midst of a global pandemic. On Wednesday afternoon, we got a glimpse into the guidelines the league will put into place thanks to a memo it sent to all 30 teams, as acquired by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Included in the memo is a guideline that states fans who get close to the court will need to provide proof of a negative COVID test.

The NBA has sent its 30 teams a memo with protocols for eligible markets to host fans, requiring people within 30 feet of court to register negative coronavirus test two days prior to game or rapid test on day of game, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2020

The league also has mask requirements in place and will not allow fans close to the court to eat. There are also requirements that teams will need to meet based on how their localities are handling the virus.

All fans are required to wear masks (above age of 2), socially distance, undergo symptom surveys. Food and beverage are not allowed for those within 30 feet of court. Teams would have option to install a plexiglass behind benches. https://t.co/Rr0YMpebdb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2020

For arena suites at 25% capacity or less, testing would not be required for fans. Teams would be permitted for 50% if all fans were tested or if local county's positivity rate is three percent or below and seven-day average of new cases per 100K residents is 10 or fewer. https://t.co/Rr0YMpebdb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2020

It is unclear if the league would have any failsafes in place to stop games altogether, or if these various rules would be amenable based on the virus getting better or worse in a given area. There is also no word on how a potential COVID vaccine would impact any of this.