The NBA Sent Out A Memo Laying Out How Teams Can Host Fans Despite The Ongoing Pandemic

The NBA plans on playing games in home markets during the 2020-21 season, which is slated to tip off on Dec. 22. Part of the reason why is that the league wants to be able to have fans in attendance, which would be a way to boost revenue after the league had to go with a fan-less environment during its Orlando Bubble.

The issue, of course, is that the NBA is trying to pull this off despite being in the midst of a global pandemic. On Wednesday afternoon, we got a glimpse into the guidelines the league will put into place thanks to a memo it sent to all 30 teams, as acquired by Shams Charania of The Athletic. Included in the memo is a guideline that states fans who get close to the court will need to provide proof of a negative COVID test.

The league also has mask requirements in place and will not allow fans close to the court to eat. There are also requirements that teams will need to meet based on how their localities are handling the virus.

It is unclear if the league would have any failsafes in place to stop games altogether, or if these various rules would be amenable based on the virus getting better or worse in a given area. There is also no word on how a potential COVID vaccine would impact any of this.

