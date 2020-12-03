The Best And Worst 2021 NBA MVP Bets You Can Make

The NBA season is, somehow, right around the corner, and with it come a bounty of future odds at your local sportsbook. There are team win totals — if you plan on betting these, please remember it’s a 72-game season, not an 82-game season, and adjust your math accordingly — as well as player props on everything from points to rebounds, but the odds that get the most attention on the player side are the MVP odds.

This season will be a difficult one to handicap for both team and player future bets simply because it’s happening under such unique circumstances and there is the ever-present possibility of someone missing considerable time should they come down with COVID-19. However, beyond just that looming risk, the swift turnaround from the Bubble to this season also means you have to factor in things like player rest and how teams will treat this season with an eye towards the playoffs with guys having an abbreviated offseason and training camp.

It is with that in mind, along with how MVP voting tends to work, that we look ahead to the NBA MVP odds (courtesy of BetOnline) and present our five best and five worst bets you can make going into this season.

BEST

Luka Doncic (+350): The Mavs star is the betting favorite for a reason, but if you shop around, you can get his odds above 4-1, which I’d highly recommend seeking out. Dallas should be a playoff team once again this season, although it remains to be seen if they improve on their standing from seventh in the West with such a stacked conference and the lingering question of Kristaps Porzingis’ health. However, Kristaps’ absence early and the caution they’ll likely use in bringing him back means Doncic is going to put up a ton of points, to go along with his eye-popping assist and rebounding numbers. If Dallas is simply a decent playoff team, that means Doncic will have been unbelievable this season and he will have near triple-double averages with huge scoring, and we know that’s a recipe for an MVP win.

Anthony Davis (+900): LeBron James shares this 9-1 mark. Under most circumstances, it would be reason to jump on James’ odds, particularly given the push last year to tout his efforts at 35 years old. However, the quick turnaround presumably puts James on the shelf more than we usually see as he’ll probably rest a good bit early on after playing a Finals just a couple months ago. That means Davis will have the spotlight, and if the Lakers still manage to pull out the top seed in the West, it will be Davis who likely has the most production (coupled with DPOY caliber defense) in the most games for L.A., all while the “pass the torch” narrative that, early in the Finals, led some to think he’d win the Finals MVP award in the Bubble swirls. As such, I believe his value is pretty strong.

Jayson Tatum (+2500): We now turn to further down the odds board to seek out some value for high ceiling players. First up is Tatum, who has a chance this season to continue taking the leap into superstar status. It would take something truly sensational from him, but with Kemba Walker likely being brought along slowly with his lingering knee issues, Tatum could see even more of the ball and be asked to take on an even bigger scoring and creation load in Boston. Given they’ll be in the hunt to be a top-4 team in the East again this season, it stands to reason that he could have huge numbers for a good team, along with being a young guy who is likely to play almost all of the Celtics’ games if healthy and that will matter this season.

Kyrie Irving (+3300): The Nets are expected to make a huge leap this season as they get their two new superstar teammates on the floor together in Irving and Kevin Durant, both of whom return from injuries. Irving got off to a scorching hot start last year, and while Durant will certainly get his, he’s also not going to be playing back-to-backs for much of the season coming off of the Achilles injury. As such, Irving is likely going to have nights where it’s his show. We know he will happily produce huge numbers when that is the case and, similarly to the Davis reasoning, if the Nets pop as a team as some believe they can, Irving will likely have played more than KD at similar production and it could vault him firmly into the conversation.

Trae Young (+6600): The Hawks have gotten much better this offseason. While that may mean Young doesn’t score quite as much, his assist numbers and efficiency should benefit greatly, and it’s possible he still averages near 30 points a night. As such, his odds being as long as they are makes him, for my money, the best value on the board overall. That’s not because I think he’s some kind of lock to win, but he should probably be in the 33-1 range just by virtue of the numbers he’s capable of producing and the fact that Atlanta is likely a playoff team this season. If they overachieve as a team and Young continues to put up big stats, he’ll get buzz and is worth a flyer at this longshot number.

WORST