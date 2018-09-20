Getty Image

I am not a particularly talented basketball player. I’m not bad, necessarily, I just lack in talent and finesse and have to make up for it with effort and borderline illegal defense. I belong on the Maine Red Claws, in other words. At a recent 3-on-3 tournament I host every year, I learned that next summer I’ll need to demand cell phones be turned off — someone caught video of me coming down with an offensive rebound, pump-faking to no avail, and then just sort of freezing on the block. I had no shot, I had no passing option, and for whatever reason I completely forgot I was allowed to dribble. It all took about seven seconds and felt like 20.

In other words, I’m exactly the type of player the NBA is considering legislating out. Granted, they’ve long since created a barrier to 5’10 try-hards without much skill making the league. Now, it seems they’d like to cut down on the option for the play immediately following an offensive rebound to be dragged out.

According to multiple reports, the NBA’s Competition Committee has recommended that the shot clock only be reset to 14 seconds following an offensive rebound beginning this year, not the full 24 seconds to which we’re accustomed. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the change, among others, is expected to pass when the league’s Board of Governors votes on the proposal at meetings taking place Thursday and Friday (a two-thirds majority is required to pass the change).