Every NBA Player And Personality On TikTok

The NBA’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic has players from around the league on lockdown while team facilities are closed. That means players are having to find ways to workout, stay in shape, and try to keep their sanity while at home, which is difficult for professional athletes accustomed to life on the road and a pretty stringent routine from day-to-day.

What this has led to is a boom in social media activity from NBA stars, prospects, and other figures from around the league, including many turning to the current hot video app, TikTok. Some, like Matisse Thybulle, have become legitimate TikTok stars during quarantine, while others, like Paul Millsap, seem to be trying to do anything to pass the time.

Like most new social media things, the age group using TikTok in the NBA skews younger, but there are those like Millsap, Shaq, and Dwyane Wade that have ventured into the medium as well — also, LeBron makes frequent appearances in Bronny’s videos. Below you can find the semi-complete list (which we will try to update as needed) of folks from around the NBA world on TikTok and their handles in case you are trying to keep track of what they’re up to during isolation.

@rj (RJ Hampton)

@ssjreef (Shareef O’Neal)

@James_Wiseman (James Wiseman)

@eneskanter11 (Enes Kanter)

@yayaya_22 (Romeo Langford)

@DoubleAG00 (Aaron Gordon)

@bigdeuce0 (Jayson Tatum)

@cmohutchison (Chandler Hutchison)

@drehunter_ (De’Andre Hunter)

@bennythebull (Benny The Bull)

@pm_babyjoker4 (Paul Millsap)

@chrisbosh (Chris Bosh)

@bryce23james (Bryce James)

@Vivek (Vivek Ranadive)

@kylejguy (Kyle Guy)

@mcuban (Mark Cuban)

@stephencurry30 (Stephen Curry)

@Shaq (Shaq)

@blakegriffin23 (Blake Griffin)

@sergeIbaka (Serge Ibaka)

@Karltowns32 (Karl Towns)

@mrwade3 (Dwyane Wade)

@giannis_an34 (Giannis Antetokounmpo)

@jmorant12 (Ja Morant)

@NBAonTNT

@thanasis_ante43 (Thanasis Antetokounmpo)

@elhadjifall99 (Tacko Fall)

@shaiii2 (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)

@itsmatisse (Matisse Thybulle)

@wendellcarterjr (Wendell Carter Jr.)

@bronny (Bronny James)

@zairewade (Zaire Wade)

@dsabonis11 (Domantas Sabonis)

@fergski (Terrance Ferguson)