NBA Players Break Down Dwight Howard’s “Indecision” On Twitter

#Bill Simmons #Twitter
07.05.13 5 years ago
It was leaked earlier tonight that Dwight Howard finally made a choice on where he’d play next year. The big man was going to Houston, and we could all rest easy knowing that another Dwightmare was over. Not so fast. As always with this dude, it wasn’t so easy. There are new reports saying he hasn’t decided yet because of the extra money involved should he stay in Los Angeles. Right now, some believe he’s still 50-50 between the Lakers and the Rockets.

Instead of wasting more space breaking this down, here are how players reacted on Twitter.

*** *** ***

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Hit page 2 to see how the reactions changed after news spread that Dwight couldn’t decide AGAIN…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Simmons#Twitter
TAGSbill simmonsDamien WilkinsDimeMaggreg smithJamal CrawfordJared DudleyROY HIBBERTRoyce WhiteTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP