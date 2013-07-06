NBA Players Break Down Dwight Howard’s “Indecision” On Twitter

Instead of wasting more space breaking this down, here are how players reacted on Twitter.
Dwight is coming to Houston!!! We ain't worried about nothing #RedNation
— Gregory Smith (@Ju_Smith4) July 5, 2013
Damn, @slimthugga campaign strong. Dat boy good
— Damien Wilkins (@dwilkins3000) July 5, 2013
Man if Hou gets J Smoove as well…nice!
— Damien Wilkins (@dwilkins3000) July 5, 2013
Me & @dmorey haven't always seen eye to eye, but you have to respect his ability to make moves like Harden & Howard, that's cool.
— Royce White (@Highway_30) July 5, 2013
Damn no D12?!
— Jordan Craig Hill (@jordanchill43) July 5, 2013
Congrats doe big homie
— Jordan Craig Hill (@jordanchill43) July 5, 2013
Dwight made a good decision IMO. Gets to learn from kevin mchale and hakeem olajuwan… Also a teams up with emerging superstar james hardin
— Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) July 6, 2013
Now Free Agency can start finally
— Big Dawg (@Hoya2aPacer) July 5, 2013
Always interesting to see how front office people determine value of players in the nba. Good/ bad..
— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 5, 2013
Time to get back to work. The Mavs are back open for business.
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 5, 2013
Is BYNUM GOIN BACK TO THE LAKERS NOW
— SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 6, 2013
Hit page 2 to see how the reactions changed after news spread that Dwight couldn’t decide AGAIN…
