NBA Players Break Down Dwight Howard’s “Indecision” On Twitter

It was leaked earlier tonight thatfinally made a choice on where he’d play next year. The big man was going to Houston , and we could all rest easy knowing that another Dwightmare was over. Not so fast. As always with this dude, it wasn’t so easy. There are new reports saying he hasn’t decided yet because of the extra money involved should he stay in Los Angeles. Right now, some believe he’s still 50-50 between the Lakers and the Rockets.

Instead of wasting more space breaking this down, here are how players reacted on Twitter.

Dwight is coming to Houston!!! We ain't worried about nothing #RedNation — Gregory Smith (@Ju_Smith4) July 5, 2013

Damn, @slimthugga campaign strong. Dat boy good — Damien Wilkins (@dwilkins3000) July 5, 2013

Man if Hou gets J Smoove as well…nice! — Damien Wilkins (@dwilkins3000) July 5, 2013

Me & @dmorey haven't always seen eye to eye, but you have to respect his ability to make moves like Harden & Howard, that's cool. — Royce White (@Highway_30) July 5, 2013

Damn no D12?! — Jordan Craig Hill (@jordanchill43) July 5, 2013

Congrats doe big homie — Jordan Craig Hill (@jordanchill43) July 5, 2013

Dwight made a good decision IMO. Gets to learn from kevin mchale and hakeem olajuwan… Also a teams up with emerging superstar james hardin — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) July 6, 2013

Now Free Agency can start finally — Big Dawg (@Hoya2aPacer) July 5, 2013

Always interesting to see how front office people determine value of players in the nba. Good/ bad.. — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 5, 2013

Time to get back to work. The Mavs are back open for business. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 5, 2013

Is BYNUM GOIN BACK TO THE LAKERS NOW — SHAQ (@SHAQ) July 6, 2013

