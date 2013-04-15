NBA Players From 5 Playoff Teams Reveal Pregame Music Playlists

Using music to get pumped up is as profound in basketball as it is in any other sport. That probably has something to do with introductions. When done right, they can even get Jeff Green excited. It also has to do with the connection between hip-hop and basketball.
Hip-hop and basketball are connected at the hip, and as you can see in this survey of players from five playoff teams, rap is the music of choice for most of the NBA.
Atlanta Hawks
JEFF TEAGUE
– Future featuring Lil Wayne – “Karate Chop”
– Lil Wayne – “I Miss My Dawgs”
– Dipset – “More Than Music”
– Drake – “Started From The Bottom”
Denver Nuggets
KENNETH FARIED
– Drake – “Started From The Bottom”
– 50 Cent ft. Kendrick Lamar – “We Up”
KOSTA KOUFOS
– Drake – “Started From The Bottom”
– Drake – “Headlines”
– Jay-Z – “H To The Izzo”
WILSON CHANDLER
– 2Pac – “All Eyes On Me”
– Chief Keef – “Monster”
– A$AP Rocky – “Angels”
– Future – “Karate Chop”
– Dipset – “Dipset Anthem”
