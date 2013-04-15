NBA Players From 5 Playoff Teams Reveal Pregame Music Playlists

Go into any basketball locker room in the world — CYO leagues, middle school, high school, or even in the NBA — and you’ll find sharpshooters, bench warmers, you’ll seeand, you’ll see tall oafs and slippery guards, coaches that rarely say a word and coaches that never shut up. Every team will have it’s own unique flavor, it’s own unique environment. They all, however, have one thing in common: music will be consumed.

Using music to get pumped up is as profound in basketball as it is in any other sport. That probably has something to do with introductions. When done right, they can even get Jeff Green excited. It also has to do with the connection between hip-hop and basketball.

Hip-hop and basketball are connected at the hip, and as you can see in this survey of players from five playoff teams, rap is the music of choice for most of the NBA.

*** *** ***

Atlanta Hawks

JEFF TEAGUE

– Future featuring Lil Wayne – “Karate Chop”

– Lil Wayne – “I Miss My Dawgs”

– Dipset – “More Than Music”

– Drake – “Started From The Bottom”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Denver Nuggets

KENNETH FARIED

– Drake – “Started From The Bottom”

– 50 Cent ft. Kendrick Lamar – “We Up”

KOSTA KOUFOS

– Drake – “Started From The Bottom”

– Drake – “Headlines”

– Jay-Z – “H To The Izzo”

WILSON CHANDLER

– 2Pac – “All Eyes On Me”

– Chief Keef – “Monster”

– A$AP Rocky – “Angels”

– Future – “Karate Chop”

– Dipset – “Dipset Anthem”

Keep reading to see what Harrison Barnes listens to before a game…