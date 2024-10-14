The NBA season is nearly upon us, and optimism is at its peak around the league. Once the games begin, those feelings will change for some teams, as they’ll start to look at their roster and come to the conclusion that it isn’t ready to get them where they want to go. Whether that’s title contention, the Playoffs and Play-In chase, or the race for lottery numbers, every team’s front office will start to evaluate their roster and what moves need to be made to get them on track for their goals. Each team’s front office will work the phones and see what’s out there for them, although some will be far more aggressive than others in shopping particular players. Coming into the season, we know some of the names that will show up on the trade market, because they were already being discussed this summer (or last deadline … or even the deadline before that). Others will be newly introduced to trade talks, whether for basketball or financial reasons, and with that in mind we thought we’d take a look at each team’s roster to try and figure out the player most likely to get dealt. That does, of course, mean there’s a spectrum here and we’re not saying all of these players are on their way out. For some teams, it’s pretty easy as you just follow the breadcrumb trail of rumors over the past year to find the name that keeps coming up. For others, there’s not an obvious answer — and some (see: Boston, Minnesota, Denver, etc.) it’s hard to imagine them making a deal at all — but we tried to figure out who could end up in talks depending on how the season shakes out.

Atlanta Hawks: Clint Capela The Hawks have been trying to trade Capela and De’Andre Hunter for a couple years now, and I think both remain very available. However, Capela on an expiring contract is far more likely to be the guy traded than Hunter with three years left on his deal. There are a handful of contenders that could decide they need a rim protector and lob finisher inside and make the call to bring in Capela, with the Hawks happy to look to the future and Onyeka Okongwu. Boston Celtics: Payton Pritchard I’d like to preface this with saying I’d be pretty shocked if Boston made any trades this season, and they clearly value Pritchard and what he brings to this team. That said, financially speaking, he’s the guy that makes the most sense if they decided they needed to make a move to shore up their roster somewhere else. There are two guys not in their starting five that make more than the minimum, Pritchard and Al Horford, and with Kristaps Porzingis’ health concerns (and Horford’s status as a generally beloved presence in Boston), I can’t see a world where they move on from him. That leaves Pritchard as the main option if they decide they need to make a real rotation upgrade this season. Again, I don’t think they have any interest in moving Pritchard and the most likely scenario is they run it back in full to try and repeat.

Brooklyn Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith I’d probably put DFS in the top spot on a list of the players most likely to be traded in the entire NBA this season. He is a quality veteran role player on an expiring contract on a team that is actively trying to lose as many games as possible. If he’s still on the roster by January it would be fairly surprising, and it’d be downright shocking if he’s in Brooklyn past the trade deadline. Charlotte Hornets: Grant Williams Williams was pretty good for Charlotte after simply not fitting in Dallas and getting traded at the deadline. If he gets off to a similar start to his second season with the Hornets, I could see some teams needing help at the forward spot giving Charlotte a call about his services. The Hornets should still be focused on their future and making decisions with an eye towards building around LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller for years to come. Perhaps Williams fits into that plan, but if he plays well and others are interested, the Hornets will at least have to seriously listen to offers.

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine Both the Bulls and LaVine would like to make a trade happen, but they need one of the other 29 teams to be interested in taking on his salary. They couldn’t find one this summer, but if LaVine plays well and stays healthy, by February there could be some interest. With all the caveats about preseason not meaning much, he did look good in his preseason debut and there’s perhaps a light at the end of the tunnel for both LaVine and the Bulls in his seemingly never-ending status on the trade block. Cleveland Cavaliers: Caris LeVert LeVert is the only significant expiring contract on the Cavs, and while they don’t have much in the way of draft capital to attach in a deal to bring in some help if they decide they need it, LeVert and second round picks might get them an upgrade from a non-playoff team if they wanted it. With Jarrett Allen getting an extension, it’s hard to see them moving anyone from their core group during this season, and they seem pretty well determined to give that quartet one more run at it with a new head coach before making any major changes. That said, should they have another early playoff exit, a more dramatic move might be on the table this summer.

Dallas Mavericks: Maxi Kleber The Mavs have focused much of their effort on improving their frontcourt in recent years, drafting Derek Lively II and trading for PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, which has lessened their reliance on longtime veterans Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber. Kleber still makes $11 million per year, and if the Mavs were to try to make another midseason trade as they did a year ago — this time to upgrade their backcourt or wing rotation — Kleber makes the most sense as the salary going out as a guy who has been moved more to the periphery of the rotation. Denver Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. If the Nuggets are going to make a trade, unless it’s shuffling deck chairs by way of swapping minimum deals somewhere, they’re going to need to send out some salary. Perhaps that’s Aaron Gordon if they can’t work out an extension in time and he indicates he will leave in free agency, but all signs point to him either getting a deal done or at least giving them a good chance to bring him back next summer. If that’s the case, Michael Porter Jr. is, by far, the player that allows the Nuggets to take the biggest swing in a trade. His fit between Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (who they just gave a max extension) hasn’t been perfect, although he has taken strides defensively and as an off-ball player to make it work, particularly in their title year. That said, it’s fair to wonder if Porter is being maximized in Denver and if the role they need him to play is worth the Nuggets paying him what he makes. He’s got three more years on his deal, and the financial crunch is coming soon for a Denver team that’s never been particularly keen on spending a ton — hence the departure of KCP this summer. If there were a team out there that sees MPJ as the kind of scorer they need as a No. 2 option, perhaps Denver would explore flipping him to bring in a couple high-end role players that could fill depth needs and provide a bit more future cap flexibility.

Detroit Pistons: Malik Beasley Beasley signed a one-year deal with Detroit worth $6 million, and seems like a prime candidate to be a deadline target for a team needing shooting. If he can back up his shooting performance last year, there will be teams looking to add some bench firepower calling Detroit about his services. The Pistons are looking to take strides forward this season, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be willing to part with some of their veterans at the deadline and Beasley seems like one of the guys most likely to finish the season elsewhere. Golden State Warriors: Moses Moody The Warriors need a consolidation trade in the worst way, and Moody is the guy most in need of a change of scenery and some real opportunity. It’s clear he just doesn’t have the full trust of Steve Kerr, at least not enough to move up the rotation over a handful of veteran wings on the Warriors roster. Golden State boasts a ton of depth, but is in need of taking their roster that has 12 guys deserving of minutes and finding a way to turn a couple guys into an upgrade for playoff depth when rotations shrink. Moody has talent and I could see a team in the middle-to-bottom of the standings being very happy to add him as an upside play for the long-term to help the Warriors with their short-term goals.

Houston Rockets: Dillon Brooks Speaking of rosters begging for a consolidation trade, the Rockets have a ton of interesting young players and not enough minutes for all of them — with big extension and contract decisions due starting this year. Their goal is to be a playoff contender right now, and while they’re hoping for some internal leaps to get there, they also are very much in play for any star that could come available. Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, and Jae’Sean Tate are all due for new contracts in the next two years, and I don’t think Houston is sure just yet which of those players are firm parts of their core group. Depending on how they start this year, I wouldn’t be surprised to hear rumblings about any of those guys. I also wouldn’t be surprised to hear about any of Green, Sengun, or Smith Jr. becoming untouchable. The trick for Houston is, if the goal is to bring in a star caliber player — which was what they tried to do last year in pursuing Mikal Bridges — none of those guys make enough money to make that happen. That brings us to Dillon Brooks, whose contract was seemingly designed to get traded eventually, as he has three years left on his deal worth $63 million but it’s structured as a descending deal that pays him less each season. Brooks was solid for the Rockets last year, but certainly isn’t a core piece for the team and his $22 million salary would pair nicely with one or two of their young guys to help match money on a star. Indiana Pacers: Jarace Walker The Pacers are in on winning right now, and while I like Jarace Walker’s potential, he was buried on the bench last year and I’m not sure that changes much this season, especially after the team gave Obi Toppin a new contract this offseason. The Pacers are going to be one of those teams that needs to add some center depth this year, as it is bleak behind Myles Turner right now, and Walker could intrigue a team looking to add a young player with upside that has a veteran big man they’re willing to part with.

Los Angeles Clippers: Norman Powell PJ Tucker is the obvious answer here as he’s literally not going to be with the team until they trade him or buy him out, but I’m a bit skeptical they’re going to find a trade partner for him before the deadline because of his salary. If the Clippers are going to make a bigger move, Powell is the guy that makes the most sense because he’s got the contract (~$20 million) with just one more year after this, and he has production to match that deal to where they could actually get some value in return from a team needing a scorer. With Terance Mann getting extended and seemingly the starting two guard, Powell is still in that sixth man role when he clearly believes he’s a starter (he literally said as much at media day). Perhaps there’s a team out there that agrees and needs his kind of scoring pop more than the Clippers, who are still building the ship around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard as their offensive hubs. Los Angeles Lakers: D’Angelo Russell Maybe it’s Rui instead, but Russell is on an expiring and has been in trade rumors for a full year (and, in all honesty, for almost his entire career). I will forever be skeptical of this Lakers front office making the all-in move that sends away their picks, but if they’re going to do that, Russell almost has to be part of it (perhaps alongside Hachimura) to make the money work and the Lakers have already proven they’re willing to shop him.

Memphis Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke I have no idea what the Grizzlies are going to do this year, both on the court and in terms of transactions. I could see them looking at this as a bit of an evaluation year, as it’s been more than a year since we saw this team all together and now they’ve got a few different pieces. On the other hand, this is a team that was a contender two years ago and thinks it should bounce back to that status this season. If they are not playing at the level they want by the deadline, I could see them looking at their options. Clarke is an intriguing player, but his fit with this current Grizzlies roster isn’t crystal clear. There are a lot of things he is good at, but for what this Memphis team needs, I’m not sure he’s the best fit being a 6’8 rim protecting power forward that doesn’t space the floor. As such, if they decide they need to find more shooting and floor-spacing, Clarke could be an intriguing option for a team that could use his talents as a lob threat and help-side defender more than Memphis, provided he shows he’s back close to full strength coming off an Achilles injury. Miami Heat: Duncan Robinson If things really go south with Jimmy Butler, and Jimmy decides to Jimmy it up, you can probably put his name in here. Instead, we’ll go with Robinson, who the Heat have seemingly been trying to trade forever and whose contract (two years and a little less than $40 million remaining, although he has an Early Termination Option for next year) is pretty palatable. If they can find a big deal, he has the kind of deal that can easily make the money work.

Milwaukee Bucks: Pat Connaughton If the Bucks make a trade to add some reinforcements around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, the really appealing thing would be their unprotected 2031 first-round pick. But to make the money work, some combination of Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, and Connaughton have to go out the door. Lopez is particularly important to what Milwaukee does and Portis, while part of trade talks last year, is one of the Bucks emotional leaders. Connaughton — whose deal has two years and $18.8 million left on it with a player option for next year — has likewise been rumored to have been shopped recently by the Bucks, and seems like he’s the most likely to go. Minnesota Timberwolves: Julius Randle Minnesota already made their major trade by sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks, so it’s hard to see them making another major move. Randle, who they got back in that deal, can’t get packaged in a trade with other players until late November, which gives Minnesota plenty of time to figure out how he fits into their team and whether he fits into their long-term vision. He’s a good player, but one whose fit might be a little clunky next to Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. A player option for next year worth $30.9 million might be a risk other teams don’t want to take, and most of the Wolves’ draft capital is second-round picks, so the more likely option is they stand pat. But if they swing for the fences, Randle is the guy to monitor.

New Orleans Pelicans: Brandon Ingram There was a ton of chatter this offseason about Ingram getting moved if the right deal came along for a lead guard. They got the lead guard in Dejounte Murray, but without moving Ingram. Now, the team has a gigantic hole at center, and Ingram is going into the year without the contract extension he covets. It’s one of the more interesting things in the league to watch play out, especially considering the contract negotiations going on right now in New Orleans with Trey Murphy. New York Knicks: Precious Achiuwa The tough thing with the Knicks is they already made their big moves this offseason, as they acquired Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. As such, we’ll go with Achiuwa, who has a chance to put up some big numbers in the months before Mitchell Robinson (another possible answer here) comes back from injury. He can’t get traded until December since he signed a deal this past offseason, but once that restriction lifts, perhaps the Knicks can move him for someone who won’t be a free agent this upcoming summer.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Aaron Wiggins The Thunder have a ton of picks and a ton of players on really nice deals they can move around if they see a chance to upgrade their roster in a big way. We’ll pick one of them for this spot, as Wiggins is a nice 3-and-D player on an incredibly tradeable deal (he signed a 5-year, $47 million extension this offseason) that can help balance out the financial side of things. Oklahoma City has a ton of guys in his spot, and maybe someone else gets moved if they want to make a trade. Orlando Magic: Goga Bitadze Another player on a deal that should be easy to move, Bitadze is an effective center and one of the league’s best offensive rebounders who returned to the Magic this summer on a 3-year, $25 million contract. Orlando doesn’t seem to be in any rush to make a big trade, but if that comes about, Bitadze’s contract is really palatable and he’s shown he can help a team as part of a center rotation. The Magic have a ton of solid frontcourt guys, and if they decide to try and consolidate some of that, Bitadze figures to be more likely to get moved than Mo Wagner, who is the brother of one of Orlando’s two top stars.

Philadelphia 76ers: KJ Martin Three words: Human trade exception. The Sixers gave Martin a 2-year, $16 million deal this offseason that fits very nicely into any potential trade they might try to pull off to bolster their team around Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. With how Daryl Morey is constantly tinkering, it seems safe to say that Martin getting moved for reinforcements is a matter of when, not if. Phoenix Suns: Josh Okogie Good luck trying to figure out what a trade involving the Suns looks like. We put Okogie down because he’s 26 and on a 2-year descending deal worth $16 million, but he also makes the least amount of money in the group of guys (himself, Jusuf Nurkic, Royce O’Neale, Grayson Allen) who could balance the books on a deal. Still, maybe another team wants to get stingier on the wing and wants Okogie’s defensive tenacity.

Portland Trail Blazers: Robert Williams Drafting Donovan Clingan makes this seem like a foregone conclusion. Williams is a very good player on a far more palatable deal than Deandre Ayton, but he has to stay healthy. If he can (and he’s already banged up so that’s a big if), we think that teams that a hungry for rim protection at center should over themselves to try and bring him on board. Sacramento Kings: Kevin Huerter Sacramento has a bit of a logjam on the wing now that DeMar DeRozan is here. While Huerter’s shooting is a valuable skill — he still shot 36.1 percent from deep during a down year last year — he saw his minutes and role decrease last year. Plus, he’s on a good deal over the next two years (he’s owed about $35 million) and teams are always looking for shooting. There’s a home for him somewhere in the league if Sacramento decides to move him in their quest to climb in the West’s standings.

San Antonio Spurs: Keldon Johnson The big question with the Spurs is one of direction, and how serious they are about taking a big step forward this year. If they’re still trying to learn about what they have, standing pat with this roster makes sense. But between his reasonable, descending contract and how he saw his role decrease last year, Johnson would be a smart guy for opposing teams to try and poach, and an interesting player for the Spurs to dangle if they want to try and add more established talent around Victor Wembanyama. Toronto Raptors: Bruce Brown Seeing how close Toronto came last trade deadline to moving Brown — who they acquired in the Pascal Siakam trade last year — and how he doesn’t really fit their timeline, we’re willing to bet he gets moved here. He’s an unrestricted free agent after this year, too, so a team with championship aspirations that feels they are only one guy away should try to bring him on board.