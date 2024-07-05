Three Potential Trade Ideas For Brandon Ingram

Today, we’re looking around the league for trades involving guys who could be on the move now that the initial surge of the league’s free agency period calmed down , and Ingram is not an easy guy to figure out here. His value isn’t exactly at its highest and, like Lauri Markkanen, given he’s on an expiring the team acquiring him would have to want to extend him and have some assurances he will if they’re going to send out real assets for him. However, we’ve identified three teams that we think could make a deal for Ingram that would make some amount of sense for all parties involved.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings are one of the teams that have been linked to Ingram, and it would make sense. After making the playoffs in 2023, the team stagnated and got bounced from the Play-In Tournament last year, and could really afford to shake things up without messing with their core of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray. Ingram is a nice fit alongside that trio, too, as he can provide some scoring and self-creation from the wing that they don’t really have — Fox and Malik Monk provide it from the guard spots, and Murray is coming along.

Something that helps Sacramento here: They can provide the Pelicans with two real NBA players in Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter, assuming that is the package they’d send back. Whether they’d keep them as rotation guys or try to flip them again would remain to be seen, but both can provide shooting on a team built around Dejounte Muray and Zion Williamson. The real question is what the Pelicans look to command in terms of draft assets. Does Ingram on an expiring (but with the idea you extend him) get two rotation players and a first round pick? We’ll split the difference and send Portland’s 2025 second here, which figures to be in the early 30s, but that figures to be the sticking point in any conversations.

The Trade

Kings receive: Brandon Ingram

Pelicans receive: Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Portland’s 2025 second-round pick

Cleveland Cavaliers

Getting Dejounte Murray makes this a little tricker, because a straight Darius Garland for Brandon Ingram swap (plus draft assets) made a ton of sense before that. However, now that Donovan Mitchell is locked in for the next few years, could Cleveland try to get really ambitious in building out its team by making Mitchell the full-time point guard, Evan Mobley the full-time center, and try to fit everything else around them? I can’t imagine them going quite that far — especially considering how good Garland has been when he doesn’t have to come back from breaking his jaw — but Mobley, in particular, has just looked worlds more comfortable when he’s playing center.

New Orleans could use a big man, and while he’s apparently a favorite of Mitchell’s and is very familiar with new head coach Kenny Atkinson, Jarrett Allen is right there and the fit alongside Mobley has long been clunky. It’d be a major endorsement in Mobley and the Cavs would have to extend Ingram right away, but he’d definitely help give them some scoring from the wing that they just don’t have.

The Trade

Cavs receive: Brandon Ingram, a future second-round pick

Pelicans receive: Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert