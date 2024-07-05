We Tried To Find Four Possible Trades For Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is very much available right now. The problem is, the former All-Star guard isn’t apparently on anyone’s wishlist at the moment. The Chicago Bulls have been aggressively shopping LaVine, but as of this moment, they’ve failed to find anyone who’s even been willing to engage on serious trade talks. There have been reports the Bulls are needing to attach picks to LaVine to move him, and the Golden State Warriors reportedly turned down the chance to flip Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul for him, preferring instead to simply waive Paul’s non-guaranteed deal and slide under the first apron. As a result, we are in a place where LaVine is still in Chicago and very well might start the season there. The Bulls made it clear their goal this summer was to trade him, but if their choices are salary dumps or letting him start the year, prove he’s healthy, and build some value back, they might choose the latter. However, things can change quickly and once the dust settles on some other moves around the league, I think some team will end up feeling left out of the summer’s game of musical chairs and might suddenly find a bit more of a desire to bring in LaVine that might swing a bit more leverage back the way of the Bulls. Once his (likely soon-to-be former) teammate DeMar DeRozan finds his next home, and we find out the futures of Brandon Ingram and Lauri Markkanen, we still could have a couple teams that feel the need to be a contender but missed out on a big summer deal. Alternatively, a team in a rebuild (but past the tanking stage) may decide they’ll buy low on LaVine, and hope he can help them take a leap into playoff contention.

Los Angeles Lakers With LeBron James taking his max (or at least, very close to it) deal in free agency, the Lakers options for upgrading the roster are…minimal. They will probably take a look at a DeRozan sign-and-trade first, as that should be an easier contract to match, but if the Lakers miss there, they could find themselves fairly desperate to add a big name. Enter LaVine. Making the money work is the biggest issue here, as the Lakers would have to cobble together a collection of contracts to match LaVine’s $43 million. D’Angelo Russell would almost certainly be involved, but there are two different pairs that work financially: Rui Hachimura and Jalen Hood-Schifino, or Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt. While I know the Lakers value Hachimura, I’d think they’d rather send out two rotation players than three in this deal. If the goal is to add some more scoring punch and make a splash to keep their two lead stars happy, this is certainly an avenue for them to do that. The Trade

Lakers get: Zach LaVine

Bulls get: D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino Los Angeles Clippers The other L.A. team also could be in a similar position, as they’ve had to pivot their summer plans after Paul George’s departure for Philadelphia. They’ve signed Derrick Jones Jr., Nic Batum, Kris Dunn, and Mo Bamba to fill out their roster, but none of those players will replace the scoring punch lost with George leaving. They could, like the Lakers, explore a DeRozan deal, but LaVine is, to me, the better basketball fit — just a more costly financial one. Steve Ballmer has never been afraid of making a bold move, and with a new building opening up this fall, I’m not sure the Clippers will want to go into this upcoming season without some buzz. You can certainly debate whether LaVine makes them an actual contender, but it would create at least a little excitement and anticipation, and it’s not hard to figure out the financial part of the equation. The Trade

Clippers get: Zach LaVine

Bulls get: Norman Powell, Terance Mann, PJ Tucker