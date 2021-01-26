It seems surreal that Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s passing. Of course, it still feels surreal that Bryant is gone after a helicopter crash that also took his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, but for many in the basketball world, Tuesday offered up the opportunity to look back on Bryant’s life and tenure in and around the NBA.

A number of individuals, whether they be current and former players and coaches or larger institutions, took to their Twitter accounts to offer up a kind word to Bryant and the rest of those who passed away.

On this day, one year later, we want to remember not only Kobe but Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2021

(2)4 & 8🐍🙏🏻🖤 — Breanna Stewart (@breannastewart) January 26, 2021

Rest In Peace my guy…🙏🏽

Today we honor and remember you and Gigi!! pic.twitter.com/2GVoq1VQTy — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2021

LONG LIVE KOB 🕊 — London Perrantes (@London_Tyus) January 26, 2021

We miss you Kobe and Gigi 🙏🏽 — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) January 26, 2021

Today we remember Kobe, Gigi and the seven others whose lives we lost a year ago. Their legacies will live on 💜#MambaForever pic.twitter.com/2MPCEp1kOt — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) January 26, 2021

Always in my thoughts. pic.twitter.com/DWcxRbztWr — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) January 26, 2021

Still doesn’t seem real. RIP to those lost. MAMBA FOREVER!!! 🐍🖤 @ Kobe Bryant's Legacy 8/24 https://t.co/UlGZxqh50W — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 26, 2021

💜💛 — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) January 26, 2021

KB 💜 🙏🏽 8 24 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) January 26, 2021

Forever in our hearts 🤍 Our love goes out to the Bryant, Chester, Altobelli, Mauser, and Zobayan families. pic.twitter.com/36hRD7Ygm8 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) January 26, 2021

“Through love, continue to persevere” – Kobe Bryant — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) January 26, 2021

For the moments, lessons, and memories I’ll have forever.. truly thankful 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z5dZ52RfNS — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) January 26, 2021

8 minutes and 24 seconds of our Kobe memories#MambaForever 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/P96zqyBoAT — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 26, 2021

The game will never be the same…. RIP 🐐🖤🐍 pic.twitter.com/T4AISokWaB — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 26, 2021

Jan. 26th 😕 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) January 26, 2021

We all miss the Great Kobe Bryant and his legacy will continue to live within all of us, but also make sure we Pray for Vanessa and her family and all the families that lost love ones on this day last year. 💜🙏🏾🙌🏾 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 26, 2021

R.I.P. Kobe 🙏🏽 — Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) January 26, 2021

24 Forever🕊🙏🏽 — Devin Vassell (@Yvngdevo) January 26, 2021

In an interview with TMZ, one of Bryant’s former coaches, Byron Scott, discussed the importance No. 24 had in his life, to the point that he finds himself thinking about who he calls an “unbelievable person” on a daily basis.

“There’s two people that passed away in my life,” Scott said. “My mom, who I think about all the time, and ‘Showboat.’ I think about him every day. It’s something about him that, in my life, every day something brings me back to a memory of KB.”

The Lakers, unsurprisingly, offered up a tribute, too, calling both Kobe and Gianna “family,” a sentiment that the NBA shared.

Family is Forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/PH6R4sCrve — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2021

Honoring both Bryants was also done by another team for which Kobe suited up, USA Basketball, and by another one of the many residents of the Staples Center, the L.A. Sparks.

Forever Mamba 🇺🇸🐍 ❤️ Kobe 🤍 Gigi 💙 pic.twitter.com/UCsOYUniDt — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) January 26, 2021

He dawned a new dynasty for the USA Men's National Team. 🇺🇸🐍 Kobe Bryant loved rising to the occasion for his team & country more than anyone. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) January 26, 2021

Mamba and Mambacita forever 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/cDlgJwbE2Y — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) January 26, 2021

UConn women’s basketball decided to remember Gianna, a well-documented Huskies fan who had ambitions of suiting up for Geno Auriemma’s program some day.

Gigi wrote this to the team after the Final Four loss in 2017. We remember her positive, shining energy. She loved being around the Huskies, and we loved being around her. We miss her. She’s forever one of us. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/CUaPmXWDuD — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) January 26, 2021

Even FIBA chimed in, recalling one specific Kobe moment from a game that the United States played against Brazil back in 2007.

“You asked for my hustle, I gave you my heart.”#MambaForever 🐍♾ pic.twitter.com/VImHQL4MdH — FIBA (@FIBA) January 26, 2021

It seems certain that Tuesday will feature dozens more tributes to Bryant as the day goes on, both on social media and during the three games that the league has on its schedule this evening. Then again, it’s hard to watch or follow basketball without seeing someone pay tribute to Bryant in some form or fashion.