NBA Players React On Twitter To Donald Sterling’s Lifetime Ban

#Dwyane Wade #Stephen Curry #LeBron James #Twitter
04.29.14 4 years ago
Earlier this afternoon in a live news conference, Adam Silver announced he has banned Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life and is fully committed to forcing him to sell his franchise.

Sterling was accused of making racist remarks in tapes leaked to TMZ over the weekend, and many of the league’s players reportedly threatened to boycott tonight’s playoff games had the punishment not met their expectations.

While this story is most certainly not over—not only are the Clippers still playing playoff games but Silver, as Adrian Wojnarowski points out, needs a super majority vote from the other owners to drive Sterling out (he has it, reportedly… all 29 votes, too)—NBA players took to Twitter to celebrate today’s news.

Today is a good day in the NBA, and a major step forward for the game. Check out some of the comments made by NBA players on social media following the announcement.

*** *** ***

Hit page 2 for more reactions…

