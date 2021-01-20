Most of the sports world went quiet on Wednesday morning while the festivities surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration played out in Washington, D.C., but as Biden went to work at the White House, players around the NBA took to social media to express their optimism and hope for 2021 and beyond.

Portland center Jusuf Nurkic put it most succinctly when he said it was a “new day” in his adopted country.

It's a new day in America 🇺🇸 — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) January 20, 2021

The often outspoken Enes Kanter sounded a similar note of optimism.

Unity is the path forward. 🇺🇸❤️ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 20, 2021

While the focus was on the path forward on Wednesday, legendary sixth man Jamal Crawford took one last chance to needle former President Donald Trump, who was notably absent from the inauguration after flying to Florida on Wednesday morning.

Trump not being at the inauguration was the ultimate " Taking my ball, and going home" move.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 20, 2021

It’s clear that many NBA players really did tune in for the broadcast as well, with Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum praising how good the Obamas looked.

Michelle and Obama walked in there looking cleaaaaan. They had they outfits laid out like the first day of school. — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 20, 2021

Steph Curry, meanwhile, praised the poem read by Amanda Gorman, which received praise in seemingly every corner of the internet on Wednesday.

Finally, ESPN analyst and NBA champion Kendrick Perkins laid out an elaborate analogy between Joe Biden taking office and Simba reclaiming Pride Rock for the lions in The Lion King.

This inauguration feels like Simba coming back to reclaim Pride Land after Scar and the Hyenas took over. God bless America… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 20, 2021

As more athletes continue to make their voices heard about politics over the past 12-18 months, more players and coaches will likely chime in over the coming days and weeks, especially in the NBA.