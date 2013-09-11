NBA Players React On The 12th Anniversary Of Terrorist Attacks

Saying a prayer this morning for the victims and their families. A day that forever changed our… http://t.co/6KwGweVyON — David Lee (@Dlee042) September 11, 2013

Today marks the 12th anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people in New York City, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania and on the four hijacked planes. NBA players took time this morning to mark the occassion by offering thoughts and prayers on Instagram and Twitter

“It’s crazy to think it’s been 12 years, feels like yesterday I was sitting in my 5th grade class wondering why all my teachers were acting weird. Asking my mother if our house was going to get hit also. I pray for all the families who lost a special someone on this day, but also for our country to come together not just on this day but everyday to bring PEACE. GOD Bless #9/11 #NeverForget #September11” – Tobias Harris

Just want to give my condolences to those families affected by 9-11 I hope this tweet reaches you. — Will Conroy (@CHILLCONROY) September 11, 2013

Gone but not forgotten. #9/11 — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 11, 2013

9/11 ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ™ðŸ™Œ Thoughts n Prayers to the Ones Lost on This Day……#Amen #NeverForget — Jason Thompson (@jtthekid) September 11, 2013

“#NeverForget #GodBless” – Kent Bazemore

Blessings to all the victims of 9/11… ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸United We Stand http://t.co/sHw3IZ4Doq — demarcus cousins (@boogiecousins) September 11, 2013

