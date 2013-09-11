NBA Players React On The 12th Anniversary Of Terrorist Attacks

09.11.13 5 years ago 3 Comments
Today marks the 12th anniversary of the horrific terrorist attacks that killed 2,977 people in New York City, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania and on the four hijacked planes. NBA players took time this morning to mark the occassion by offering thoughts and prayers on Instagram and Twitter.

“It’s crazy to think it’s been 12 years, feels like yesterday I was sitting in my 5th grade class wondering why all my teachers were acting weird. Asking my mother if our house was going to get hit also. I pray for all the families who lost a special someone on this day, but also for our country to come together not just on this day but everyday to bring PEACE. GOD Bless #9/11 #NeverForget #September11” – Tobias Harris

“#NeverForget #GodBless” – Kent Bazemore

