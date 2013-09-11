NBA Players React On The 12th Anniversary Of Terrorist Attacks

Saying a prayer this morning for the victims and their families. A day that forever changed our… http://t.co/6KwGweVyON
— David Lee (@Dlee042) September 11, 2013
Today #UnitedWeStand! Raising money in honor of the victims of 9/11 #BGCcharityday #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/qhOEBGVpbs
— Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) September 11, 2013
“It’s crazy to think it’s been 12 years, feels like yesterday I was sitting in my 5th grade class wondering why all my teachers were acting weird. Asking my mother if our house was going to get hit also. I pray for all the families who lost a special someone on this day, but also for our country to come together not just on this day but everyday to bring PEACE. GOD Bless #9/11 #NeverForget #September11” – Tobias Harris
Just want to give my condolences to those families affected by 9-11 I hope this tweet reaches you.
— Will Conroy (@CHILLCONROY) September 11, 2013
Gone but not forgotten. #9/11
— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 11, 2013
9/11 #neverforget
— Wesley Matthews (@wessywes2) September 11, 2013
9/11 ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ™ðŸ™Œ Thoughts n Prayers to the Ones Lost on This Day……#Amen #NeverForget
— Jason Thompson (@jtthekid) September 11, 2013
#Neverforget http://t.co/e7BcKf6PZp
— THREE (@DwyaneWade) September 11, 2013
9/11 #UnitedWeStand
— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas2) September 11, 2013
“#NeverForget #GodBless” – Kent Bazemore
Blessings to all the victims of 9/11… ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸United We Stand http://t.co/sHw3IZ4Doq
— demarcus cousins (@boogiecousins) September 11, 2013
Although I am truly sorry for the loss of 3000 American citizens on 911. Maybe it’s time for America to also reflect on the 100,000s of innocent men, women and children killed by the “War on Terror”.
Just sayin’.
Thanks for your two cents… NOT.
Ignorance is bliss isn’t it Zach?