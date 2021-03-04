Skip Bayless — a person whose primary job is to get you to quote tweet takes and say “you’re crazy for this one, Skip!” or “No!!!” — makes a whole lot of money. Bayless was considered the face of the Embrace Debate era at ESPN, alongside Stephen A. Smith, which he then parlayed into being the face of FS1’s morning sports programming alongside the wonderful Shannon Sharpe.

The exact dollar sign on Bayless’ deal was about $6 million, but his contract with Fox expired in September and there was no word on what the future would hold. It turns out his future involved more money at the same place, as Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Bayless signed a new four-year deal worth $32 million, even though ESPN apparently wanted to bring him home and have him work with Stephen A. again.

As part of the agreement, Bayless, a professional provocateur, continues to do his daily morning sports debate show on FS1’s “Undisputed” with Shannon Sharpe. Bayless and FS1 are in the early planning stage of a potential second daily show for the afternoons. At this point, Bayless is expected to be a solo act for the program.

That is a lot of money! There is a big conversation to be had about how much Bayless makes, how it is something of an indictment of sports media’s desire to invest in firing off takes than having deep and substantive conversations, and a whole lot of other things. We, instead, are going to attempt to contextualize just how much money this ($8 million a year, to be clear) is by comparing it to some top NBA players’ annual salaries, who similarly make a lot of money, but not as much as Bayless.

Via basketball-reference:

PJ Tucker, $7,969,537

LaMelo Ball, $7,839,960

Seth Curry, $7,813,953

Derrick Rose, $7,682,927

Rajon Rondo, $7,500,000

Jonathan Isaac, $7,362,566

Robin Lopez, $7,300,000

Jaren Jackson Jr., $7,257,360

Trae Young, $6,571,800

Donovan Mitchell, $5,195,501

Bam Adebayo, $5,115,492

Enes Kanter, $5,005,350

Collin Sexton, $4,991,880

Mikal Bridges, $4,359,000

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, $4,141,320

Jarrett Allen, $3,909,902

OG Anunoby, $3,872,215

Tyler Herro, $3,822,240

Kyle Kuzma, $3,562,178

Michael Porter Jr, $3,550,800

Boban Marjanovic, $3,500,000

Austin Rivers, $3,174,603

Donte DiVincenzo, $3,044,160

Alex Caruso, $2,750,000

Marc Gasol, $2,564,753

Carmelo Anthony, $2,564,753

Dwight Howard, $2,564,753

Udonis Haslem, $2,564,753

Jared Dudley, $2,564,753

JJ Barea, $2,564,753

Jeff Green, $2,564,753

Hassan Whiteside, $2,320,004

Keldon Johnson, $2,048,040

Payton Pritchard, $2,035,800

Robert Williams, $2,029,920

Shake Milton, $1,701,593

Monte Morris, $1,663,861

Mitchell Robinson, $1,663,861

Kendrick Nunn, $1,663,861

Duncan Robinson, $1,663,861

Jalen Brunson, $1,663,861

Devonte’ Graham, $1,663,861

Luguentz Dort, $1,517,981

Talen Horton-Tucker, $1,517,981

A handful of them have extensions kicking in starting next season — Mitchell and Adebayo, most prominently — but still, it’s a pretty wild list when you consider what they have to do to be great at their jobs so they don’t get told they suck by someone like Skip.