Getty Image

The NBA’s regular season will come to a close on Wednesday night, as 22 teams are in action during a packed slate in the Association. For some, it’s the last game of their season as they will shift focus to the NBA Draft and the upcoming lottery, while others are already locked into their playoff seeding.

In the East, the top five seeds are set: Milwaukee, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, and Indiana in that order. However, the bottom three spots out East are up for grabs for four teams, the Magic, Nets, Pistons, and Hornets. In the West, the playoff teams are all set, but outside of the Warriors in the No. 1 seed and Utah in the No. 5 seed, everything from 2-4 and 6-8 is fluid.

There are a number of ways for things to play out on Wednesday night and below we will go through each potential scenario, and what needs to happen for each seeding possibility to happen, starting with the East.