Ranking The First Round Series By Competitiveness After Two Games

04.18.19 1 hour ago

Entering Wednesday night, four of the five first round series were tied at 1-1, but the three favorites that played on Wednesday all won at home to join Portland as teams to own a 2-0 series lead before heading on the road.

Not all 2-0 and 1-1 series are created equal, however, and as we shift to the lower seeded teams getting the chance to host a couple games this weekend, it’s time to take stock of where each series stands and which we can expect to go deep into April — and which may end very soon. There are 2-0 series that indeed seem destined for sweeps, but others that feel as though the team down could now easily even things up now that they’re home. On the flip side, there are 1-1 series that look like they’ll go the distance or close to it, while others feel a bit more fluky.

We’ll explore all eight series here, going from least to most competitive, and start with the East’s top seed that looks to be on cruise control against a Blake Griffin-less Pistons squad.

