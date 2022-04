With the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets punching their tickets to the NBA Playoffs in Tuesday night’s play-in games, 14 of the 16 playoff seeds are locked in.

The final two will be decided on Friday, when the winners of the 9/10 games on Wednesday meet the Cavaliers and Clippers respectively for the 8-seeds in each conference. While those final spots are still up for grabs, the NBA wanted to give teams and fans time to prepare for their upcoming series, releasing the complete schedule (with some TBDs still out there) for the guaranteed games (1-4) in the first round.

EAST

1. Miami Heat vs. 8. East 8th Seed

Game 1: Sunday (4/17) 1:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Tuesday (4/19) TBD (TBD)

Game 3: Friday (4/22) TBD (ESPN)

Game 4: Sunday (4/24) 7:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: Tuesday (4/26) TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Thursday (4/28) TBD (TBD)

Game 7: Saturday (4/30) TBD (TBD)

2. Boston Celtics vs. 7. Brooklyn Nets

Game 1: Sunday (4/17) 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Wednesday (4/20) 7:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Saturday (4/23) TBD (ESPN)

Game 4: Monday (4/25) TBD (TBD)

Game 5: Wednesday (4/27) TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Friday (4/29) TBD (TBD)

Game 7: Sunday (5/1) TBD (TBD)

3. Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6. Chicago Bulls

Game 1: Sunday (4/17) 6:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: Wednesday (4/20) 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Friday (4/22) 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 4: Sunday (4/24) 1:00 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 5: Wednesday (4/27) TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Friday (4/29) TBD (TBD)

Game 7: Sunday (5/1) TBD (TBD)

4. Philadelphia 76ers vs. 5. Toronto Raptors

Game 1: Saturday (4/16) 6:00 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Monday (4/18) 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 3: Thursday (4/20) 8:00 p.m. ET (NBATV)

Game 4: Saturday (4/23) 2:00 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 5: Monday (4/25) TBD (TBD)

Game 6: Thursday (4/28) TBD (TBD)

Game 7: Saturday (4/30) TBD (TBD

WEST

1. Phoenix Suns vs. 8. West 8th Seed