NBA Power Rankings (4.1): Miami Asserts Their Dominance By Beating NBA’s Second-Best Team

04.01.13 5 years ago
Ranking the NBA from worst to first…

30. Charlotte Bobcats (17-56)
They still aren’t that good at basketball. But at least Michael Kidd-Gilchrist has been good lately.

29. Orlando Magic (19-55)
I’m not sure how much we should buy into Tobias Harris yet. But averaging 26 points in three games last week is impressive no matter what.

28. Detroit Pistons (24-50)
The Pistons sure are good at tanking. With a bad last few weeks, they could be looking at a bottom-three lottery pick.

27. New Orleans Hornets (26-48)
They played great on Tuesday and snapped the Nuggets’ 15-game win streak. With the continued development of Eric Gordon and Anthony Davis, this team will look nice in a couple years.

26. Phoenix Suns (23-51)
The Suns may not be winning much, but they are competing every night and have beaten some good teams in the last month. I’m still not sold on their young core going forward, though.

25. Philadelphia 76ers (30-43)
Poor Sixers fans. Just when practically everyone thought the Sixers would lose out the regular season, the team pulls out a 4-1 week and seems destined for the ninth seed. Too bad.

24. Toronto Raptors (27-46)
The Raptors have an easy week coming up against Detroit, Washington, Minnesota and Milwaukee. It’s too bad they are basically eliminated from the playoff picture.

23. Cleveland Cavaliers (22-50)
I don’t understand why Kyrie Irving is coming back. Nothing good can come from his return. Hopefully he doesn’t break everything.

22. Sacramento Kings (27-47)
For every other team already eliminated from the playoffs, wins at this point in the season are negatives as they hurt lottery chances. But for the Kings, wins at this point seem necessary for fan support and to look pretty to potential buyers. I really hope they can stay in Sacramento.

21. Washington Wizards (27-46)
John Wall has been playing great and it is because he consistently gets to the line. In three games last week, Wall averaged 17 free throw attempts and if he can keep that up, then he’ll be a force in this league for a while.

