NBA Power Rankings, Vol. 6: The 2 Top Teams Have Won 41 Straight Games Combined

Ranking the NBA from worst to first…

30. Charlotte Bobcats (16-54)

Last week: 30, –

They beat the Wizards and Raptors this week so, uh, I guess that’s a step in the right direction?

29. Orlando Magic (18-52)

Last week: 28, -1

This team is young, but they clearly have talent. If they can draft a solid point guard prospect this summer then Orlando will be well on their way to forming a great core.

28. New Orleans Hornets (24-46)

Last week: 29, +1

Impressive wins this week against the Celtics and Grizzlies show that this team is capable of not being horrible. Another year for Anthony Davis to improve and a full year of healthy Eric Gordon could make the Hornets a playoff team next year.

27. Philadelphia 76ers (27-42)

Last week: 26, – 1

It’s clear now that the Andrew Bynum trade was a mistake. But I still think that the risk Philadelphia took this summer was worth the reward of a possibly healthy Bynum.

26. Detroit Pistons (24-47)

Last week: 25, -1

The tank-train is going at full speed in Detroit and with any luck, they could tank their way into being a bottom-three team in the NBA.

25. Phoenix Suns (23-48)

Last week: 27, +2

They beat the Lakers (without Kobe) by 23 points on Monday. That’s reason alone for a move up in the rankings. Phoenix has a weird ability to beat good teams.

24. Toronto Raptors (26-44)

Last week: 20, -4

Remember when people thought that the Raptors would make the playoffs with Rudy Gay? Haha good one.

23. Sacramento Kings (25-46)

Last week: 24, +1

The Kings win against the Clippers on Monday was impressive. But DeMarcus Cousins calling out the team’s announcer after the game was another moment in the embarrassing saga that is his career.

22. Minnesota Timberwolves (24-44)

Last week: 22, –

I think I say this every week, but it would have been super neat if they could have stayed relatively healthy this year.

21. Washington Wizards (25-44)

Last week: 23, +2

It’s really cool that the Wizards are playing better with an improved John Wall. But it’s unfortunate that every win is just hurting their chances at landing a top-three pick in this summer’s draft.