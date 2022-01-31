For years NBA fans have wanted the league to offer something akin to NFL RedZone, the beloved channel that takes viewers from game to game, allowing them to keep tabs on all of the action happening around the country and on various channels.

The problem is, there are some obvious differences in how football and basketball operate and the pace of games that require some changes, because every possession is a scoring chance in basketball and, as The Starters poked fun at years ago with the help of Ernie Johnson, there would be no way to try and see every bucket of every game in the same way RedZone promises every touchdown (and field goal) from every NFL game on Sundays.

However, there is a market for a channel that bounces back and forth between games that are close late, and possibly even putting a couple games on the same screen when things are tight late on a multi-game night. The folks at Turner and the NBA have apparently been thinking about this as well, and on Monday night Jared Greenberg and Steve Smith will debut a show called NBA CrunchTime on the NBA App, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET when the early games are getting into the fourth quarter.

Tonight, exclusively on the @NBA APP, watch the biggest moments of the night as they happen live on #CrunchTime. Join @steve21smith and me as we give you the NBA's version of "RedZone" starting at 8:30p/et, 5:30p/pt. — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) January 31, 2022

It’s going to be interesting to see how this works, but there is a real chance that this could become something much bigger for the NBA, particularly on those Mondays and Wednesdays when there are often 10 or more games happening on the same night. For now, this is an NBA app exclusive, but if successful, it could become something for NBATV to consider adopting — or it may become a part of the League Pass package.

For now, we’ll see how it works for an eight-game night in which every game will have tipped off by 8 p.m. ET.