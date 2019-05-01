Getty Image

Game 2 of Warriors-Rockets was an odd one, as both teams saw star players get hurt early, but return to varying degrees of success.

Steph Curry dislocated the middle finger on his left hand in the opening minutes of the game, but returned after having it popped back in and taped up, although it clearly left him with some discomfort. James Harden got hit in the eye by Draymond Green and missed nearly a full quarter after bleeding from the eye, and while he returned, he was clearly in some discomfort and understandably so. The Warriors got the win, but both teams have some concerns moving forward with health.

The good news, moreso for the Warriors than the Rockets, is that the weak double technical assessed by Ed Malloy to Draymond Green and Nene will be rescinded by the league, lessening the stress heading to Houston for Golden State. Green was given his fourth technical of the postseason, meaning he was getting dangerously close to a suspension at technical number seven.