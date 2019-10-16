The Five Most Interesting NBA Players Entering A Contract Year

In exactly one week, the NBA regular season will tip off. The day before the regular season starts, though, almost every team around the league will have some business to attend to.

From now until Oct. 21, teams will weigh the risks and rewards of offer their eligible players rookie contract extensions. While players like Pascal Siakam and Buddy Hield seem like near locks to get max contracts from their respective teams either this month or next summer, there are other young players around the league whose value will likely ebb and flow over the course of the season.

Here are the five most interesting players entering a contract season, who may have to prove their worth if they can’t work out an extension this coming week.

Malik Beasley

Last season, Beasley was one of 10 players to shoot at least 40 percent from behind the arc on at least five attempts per game. At 22 years old, he was tied with LA Clippers guard Landry Shamet as the youngest player to do so.

This season, Beasley will have the opportunity to show that the efficient three-point shooting he showed in his junior season wasn’t a fluke. If he does, he’ll have the opportunity to get paid handsomely for it. There are concerns, however, as to whether or not he’ll be able to establish himself a starting caliber wing on a Denver Nuggets team that’s still trying to sort out their rotation.

The Nuggets have $97 million committed to Gary Harris and Will Barton through 2022 and are in the process of grooming their small forward of the future, Michael Porter Jr. Beasley will undoubtedly get a healthy amount of playing time to start the season, but his role could fluctuate with the development of Porter, the resurgence of Barton, and the steady improvement of Torrey Craig, who was big for the Nuggets in the postseason on the defensive end.

One thing’s for sure, though: Beasley has set himself up for a nice payday next summer, and his new agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, will make sure he gets it. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN, Beasley turned down a three-year, $30 million contract extension from Denver in earlier this month.

Jakob Poeltl

Poeltl is one of the most interesting young centers in the NBA. The 24-year-old isn’t elite at any one thing, but was one of the most impactful players for the San Antonio Spurs last season, posting the second-highest VORP (+2) behind LaMarcus Aldridge and earning the best defensive rating (106) of anyone that averaged at least 10 minutes per game under Gregg Popovich last season. He also generated the second-most points off of screen assists on the Spurs last season (487) behind LaMarcus Aldridge — who finished the season ranked No. 5 in the league with 730 screens assist points — and shot an efficient 64.5 percent from the field.

He’s good, but is a non-shooting, utility big man worth a long-term, big money investment in today’s NBA? That’s the question R.C. Buford and 29 other teams will have to answer next summer, when Poeltl is expected to hit restricted free agency. Luckily, the seven-footer will have every opportunity to prove his worth with the Spurs next season, as he’s the only true center on the roster.