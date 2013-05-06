NBA Rumors: Jeff Van Gundy is a Top Target For Brooklyn Nets

Despite leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 35-19 record and the fourth playoff seed in the East after taking over for Avery Johnson part way through the season, the Brooklyn Nets announced over the weekend that they were parting ways with interim coach P.J. Carlesimo.

With the search on for one of the most high-profile coaching gigs in professional sports, rumors of a leader for the job has already emerged.

From Adrian Wojnarowski’s Twitter:

While it might seem like there are any number of younger, more dynamic names out there for the role, you can sort of see where the Nets’ thinking is based. They need to be tougher, they need to play better defense and they need someone with experience coaching elite big men. Van Gundy brings all of that, and you have to think his experience coaching Patrick Ewing and Yao Ming is seen as a potential valuable asset in helping Brook Lopez to the next level.

