For the last 72 years, Christmas Day has been the biggest day of the NBA regular season and while that’s unlikely to change anytime soon, the slate of games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day has gained prominence as the league takes the opportunity to shine a light on Dr. King’s legacy throughout a full slate of marquee matchups.

Ahead of the NBA schedule release at 3 p.m. ET, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported three of the games that will be played on MLK Day next season, including a matchup between Russell Westbrook and his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder.