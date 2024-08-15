The Complete Schedule For The Last Season Of The NBA On TNT In 2024-25

The final season of the NBA on TNT is upon us, as the NBA will move to NBC and Amazon in 2025-26 (with ESPN remaining as the lead broadcast partner). That means the end of Inside the NBA as we know it, although it’s going to continue in some form with Charles Barkley sticking around through the rest of his 10-year deal, as well as arguably the best NBA production crew in the business.

That means this season will be a celebration of TNT’s lengthy partnership with the league, culminating in a bittersweet goodbye in the Western Conference Finals. Before then, they’ll broadcast 65 regular season games, starting with the opening night doubleheader featuring Knicks-Celtics and Wolves-Lakers. The opening Thursday night slate of the season will be Spurs-Mavs and Thunder-Nuggets, as the West will take center stage.

As for what teams will play the most on TNT, the names at the top come as no surprise, as the Celtics, Knicks, Warriors, and Lakers will all play 10 times each on TNT. The Mavs will play nine games, while the Wolves and Sixers get eight apiece. The Bulls, Hornets, Raptors, and Pistons are the only teams not to make it onto TNT in its last season.