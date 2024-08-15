The Complete Schedule For The Last Season Of The NBA On TNT In 2024-25

The final season of the NBA on TNT is upon us, as the NBA will move to NBC and Amazon in 2025-26 (with ESPN remaining as the lead broadcast partner). That means the end of Inside the NBA as we know it, although it’s going to continue in some form with Charles Barkley sticking around through the rest of his 10-year deal, as well as arguably the best NBA production crew in the business.
That means this season will be a celebration of TNT’s lengthy partnership with the league, culminating in a bittersweet goodbye in the Western Conference Finals. Before then, they’ll broadcast 65 regular season games, starting with the opening night doubleheader featuring Knicks-Celtics and Wolves-Lakers. The opening Thursday night slate of the season will be Spurs-Mavs and Thunder-Nuggets, as the West will take center stage.
As for what teams will play the most on TNT, the names at the top come as no surprise, as the Celtics, Knicks, Warriors, and Lakers will all play 10 times each on TNT. The Mavs will play nine games, while the Wolves and Sixers get eight apiece. The Bulls, Hornets, Raptors, and Pistons are the only teams not to make it onto TNT in its last season.
TNT Games By Team
Celtics: 10
Knicks: 10
Lakers: 10
Warriors: 10
Mavs: 9
Timberwolves: 8
Sixers: 8
Nuggets: 7
Bucks: 7
Suns: 7
Thunder: 5
Spurs: 4
Pacers: 4
Cavs: 4
Grizzlies: 4
Magic: 3
Pelicans: 3
Kings: 3
Clippers: 3
Heat: 2
Rockets: 2
Hawks: 1
Wizards: 1
Nets: 1
Blazers: 1
Jazz: 1
Hornets: 0
Raptors: 0
Bulls: 0
Pistons: 0
TNT Schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 22:
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m.)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Oct. 24:
San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m.)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Oct. 29:
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30 p.m.)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Golden State Warriors (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Nov. 12:
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 p.m.)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Nov. 19:
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics (7:00 p.m.)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, Nov. 26:
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat (7:30 p.m.)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Dec. 3:
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks (7:30 p.m.)
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets (10:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Dec. 19:
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic (7:00 p.m.)
Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Jan. 2:
Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7:30 p.m.)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Jan. 7:
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks (7:30 p.m.)
Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers (7:00 p.m.)
Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks (9:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Jan. 16:
Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards (7:30 p.m.)
Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings (10:00 p.m.)
Monday, Jan. 20:
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2:30 p.m.)
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors (5:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Jan. 21:
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m.)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets (10:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Jan. 23:
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7:30 p.m.)
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Jan. 28:
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 p.m.)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers (10:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Jan. 30:
Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7:30 p.m.)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 p.m.)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers (10:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Feb. 6:
Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m.)
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 11
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers (7:30 p.m.)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns (10:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Feb. 13:
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8:30 p.m.)
Thursday, Feb. 20:
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7:00 p.m.)
Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs (9:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, Feb. 25:
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic (7:30 p.m.)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10:00 p.m.)
Thursday, Feb. 27:
Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7:30 p.m.)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 4:
Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks (7:30 p.m.)
LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns (10:00 p.m.)
Thursday, March 6:
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics (7:30 p.m.)
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 11:
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers (7:00 p.m.)
LA Clippers vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9:30 p.m.)
Thursday, March 13:
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7:30 p.m.)
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, March 25:
Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks (7:30 p.m.)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, April 1:
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks (7:30 p.m.)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets (10:00 p.m.)
Thursday, April 3:
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7:30 p.m.)
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10:00 p.m.)
Tuesday, April 8:
Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks (7:30 p.m.)
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns (10:00 p.m.)
Thursday, April 10:
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers (7:00 p.m.)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9:30 p.m.)