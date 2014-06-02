As The NBA Season Winds Down, Anthony Davis Is Already Getting Stronger

With the NBA Finals set to tip off on Thursday, most players are preparing for their offseason. Usually this means a little rest and relaxation — preferably near a beach. For second-year power forward Anthony Davis, though, it means more time in the gym and in the weight room; Ant has already put on 17 pounds of muscle.

The former Kentucky defensive whiz came into the league at 6-10 and a wiry 220 pounds. According to the Times Picayune‘s Nakia Hogan, he’s already at 237 after hitting the weights early this offseason:

#Pelicans PF Anthony Davis has been hitting the weight room pretty hard. Davis is up to 237 pounds and looks strong. — nakia hogan (@nakiahogan) June 2, 2014

Today, a video was released showing Davis lifting and taking jumpers as he prepares for his third season in the league.

We looked at what a tremendous sophomore campaign Brow had a short while back, and if his offseason regiment is any indication, look for his 2013-14 All-Star berth to be just the beginning.

Davis’ Pellies are tapped out, having traded away their first round pick for Jrue Holiday last summer. They’ve currently got $50 million due their starting five (Davis, Holiday, Ryan Andersen, Tyreke Evans, Eric Gordon) next season, so there’s little wiggle room if they want to avoid the luxury tax penalties; with cap holds, they’re already over this season’s luxury tax line. If they’re going to have any chance of turning into the playoff team owner Tom Benson expected when he shelled out a big deal for ‘Reke this past offseason, it’ll fall to Davis to fill in the gaps left by the paucity of moves they can afford this summer.

Does New Orleans make the playoffs next year?

