NBA Self-Isolation Watch Week 10: You’ve Got A Friend In Me

Hi and welcome back, my dear isolationists, to Week 10. You probably didn’t expect to still be here — me neither! — but here is indeed where we are, together. Given that disbelief, I don’t really have a good pep talk prepared, but I do want to say thank you for following along as we followed along with NBA players attempting to navigate this suspension of their season and, like, time as we know it. We’re all, in fact, doing great because we’re also all doing the best we can. Except for P.J. Tucker, he is actually doing phenomenally. LeBron James What better way to start this week’s Iso Watch than by setting our intention for the week that was and the one that will be. Here to help with that is LeBron James. While I would extend a selfish wish that James had chosen to put forth this missive to the universe back when 2020 was still a twinkle in our eyes, we simply must accept it now and be grateful. I propose a toast to this solemn plea and oh — — I see, James you have rosé on tap, wonderful. Salut! Rating: Please. Giannis Antetokounmpo Giannis just LOST IT listening to One Direction 🤣 (via @Giannis_An34) pic.twitter.com/o2uzWoZsy9 — Overtime (@overtime) May 15, 2020 Another powerful omen to start — end? Acknowledge time still passes? — the week. If you are, like me, not a fan of One Direction but acknowledge some part of their vast song library is lodged in your head rent free, or if you are a fan of the Freak, or if you are not immune to joy, then this will be a wonderful 0:52 seconds for you. If discovering a new vocal register wasn’t accomplishment enough, Giannis also realized a goal 25 years in the making, Big, big week here. Rating: When “What Makes You Beautiful” hits? That’s when I worried for my guy’s noggin’ knocking the window, and of course my heart! Russell Westbrook View this post on Instagram -To infinity and beyond- A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on May 19, 2020 at 8:42pm PDT It was Westbrook’s son Noah’s third birthday this week, and the little dude is a huge Toy Story fan. Naturally, he dressed up at Buzz Lightyear, and the elder Westbrook came through as Woody. It’s sort of a natural fit, and I’m not entirely sure that this wasn’t one of his pieces when his tunnel looks entered into their metamodernism phase.

Rating: Do you think Durant sits in the dark and listens to Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got A Friend In Me”? I do. Anyway this party looks cute as hell. Jimmy Butler Jimmy Butler is BACK and he is SHOVING heavily weights around his backyard between the hours of WAKING and DESSERT. We now know that’s his cut off because look what has arrived, fresh and frosty for him, four huge things of ice cream that he will put back before heading to bed. Rating: A day’s work. P.J. Tucker View this post on Instagram @luxurykidscarclub thanks for lacing baby girl wit the new bent.. she feelin it 🙏🏽💪🏾👌🏾 A post shared by P.J. Tucker (@pjtucker) on May 19, 2020 at 4:47pm PDT P.J. Tucker is adept at taking care of those entrusted to him. He did it with Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, the Raptors, and kind of the whole entire city of Toronto, and now, sure, he does it with James Harden. Of course, we realize that to his family this is simply second nature, but it is nice to be treated to a glimpse of that care, like when he got his daughter a matching mini Bentley convertible this week.

Rating: Petition to make Tucker’s new nickname Tuck-me-in because that’s what watching him, on court or off, feels like. John Wall Here’s Wall with a gentle reminder that just because we can’t really go anywhere yet, and probably shouldn’t if we can, we can always go sit in our cars should we have one. Honestly for as long as we need to. Rating: Open the sunroof, moonroof, window, whatever you got, put on your sunglasses and a complimentary outfit, just pretend. Marc Gasol Big Spain has long had a green thumb, and in addition to that, the man is a nurturer. He’s used his ISO time to get a jump on his vegetable garden, raising up these little seedlings right. I can’t guess the identity of one, let alone all four, based on their frilly, hopeful green tops alone, but that is why Marc Gasol is a more complete human being than I.

Rating: He also may have been venturing to find his way back from the Knicks practice facility that literally borders Sleepy Hollow, NY. Enes Kanter Kanter continues! It is clear he will never stop. Whenever it comes time to safely compete again, he will insist the Celtics buy several (because he will break them, every time) waffle irons for their team kitchen so he can chase his true passion of putting increasingly messed up combinations in them as if he were Galileo, permeated with an all-encompassing cosmic goal. Rating: Find what you love and you’ll never have a working waffle maker one day in your life. Mario Hezonja Checking in Hezonja and yep, he still seems to be spending isolation at Versailles and yep, it’s still an intoxicatingly magical place bursting with new pink buds, sweet droplets of fresh dew hangin’ off everything and what’s that there as he pans, oh right, a rainbow across a a cotton candy sky. Rating: Historic revolutions were started for less. Jordan Clarkson Clarkson continues to treat these ten weeks of ISO as nothing more than an extended period of personal downtime. He prepared himself an immaculate shrimp cocktail and is ready to game without remorse. Rating: Just do one thing for yourself every day with the care that Jordan Clarkson does everything. Dion Waiters Perhaps isolation has finally gotten to the freewheelin’, roller skating, bouncy castle indoors, Waiters household because Dion spent a long, long time watching his Roomba put in a shift. Rating: Or perhaps he’s transfixed by a thing with wheels free to roam without human intervention. Mo Bamba Bamba took a Mo’ment (sorry) to admire his majestic beast as it reclined in its white leather car seat, resplendent.