Here Is The Full TV Schedule For The 2022 Las Vegas NBA Summer League

The 2021-22 season just concluded with the Warriors winning the NBA Finals, and the 2022-23 league calendar begins shortly, as Thursday brings about the NBA Draft, followed by free agency starting a week later on June 30, and just a week after that Summer League tips off in Las Vegas.

The annual summer showcase for draftees, young players, and veterans trying to land camp invites and roster spots alike has become a major draw for fans, as what was once a sparsely filled arena featuring mostly league personnel now regularly fills up with 10,000-plus fans at UNLV. As has been the case for a few years now, all 30 teams are represented at Las Vegas Summer League, and on Monday the NBA revealed the complete schedule of games for the first week of action, with the first four games for every team being released.

As has become tradition, the first night of games will feature two of the top picks in the draft going at it, as the Rockets and Magic will square off in the opener in primetime on ESPN. We’ll also get Rockets-Thunder and Magic-Kings on Saturday and Magic-Thunder on Monday when the top two picks will go head-to-head for the first time.

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and NBATV will carry every game throughout the event, and the full schedule can be found below.

Thursday, July 7

Houston vs. Orlando (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Portland vs. Detroit (Midnight ET, ESPN)

Friday, July 8

Dallas vs. Chicago (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

San Antonio vs. Cleveland (5:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Charlotte vs. Indiana (6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee (7:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Golden State vs. New York (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Denver vs. Minnesota (9:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Phoenix vs. L.A. Lakers (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Saturday, July 9

Toronto vs. Philadelphia (3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Orlando vs. Sacramento (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Boston vs. Miami (5:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Detroit vs. Washington (6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Atlanta vs. Utah (7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

OKC vs. Houston (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

LA Clippers vs. Memphis (9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

New Orleans vs. Portland (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Sunday, July 10

Indiana vs. Sacramento (3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn (3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Chicago vs. New York (5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Washington vs. Phoenix (5:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Denver vs. Cleveland (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Golden State vs. San Antonio (7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Minnesota vs. Memphis (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Charlotte vs. L.A. Lakers (9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Monday, July 11

New Orleans vs. Atlanta (6:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Houston vs. San Antonio (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Milwaukee vs. Boston (8:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Orlando vs. OKC (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Dallas vs. Utah (10:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

New York vs. Portland (11:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Tuesday, July 12

Chicago vs. Toronto (5:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Memphis vs. Brooklyn (6:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Atlanta vs. Miami (7:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Boston vs. Golden State (8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Detroit vs. Indiana (9:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Phoenix vs. Dallas (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

L.A. Lakers vs. LA Clippers (11:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Wednesday, July 13

Minnesota vs. Milwaukee (4:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Cleveland vs. Charlotte (5:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Washington vs. New Orleans (6:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Toronto vs. Utah (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Sacramento vs. OKC (8:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Miami vs. Philadelphia (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Denver vs. LA Clippers (10:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Thursday, July 14

Atlanta vs. San Antonio (3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Memphis vs. Boston (3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Chicago vs. Charlotte (5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Cleveland vs. Detroit (5:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Dallas vs. Milwaukee (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

New York vs. Orlando (7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Brooklyn vs. Minnesota (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Portland vs. Houston (9:30 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Friday, July 15

LA Clippers vs. Utah (5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Philadelphia vs. Denver (6:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

OKC vs. Golden State (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sacramento vs. Phoenix (8:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Indiana vs. Washington (9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Miami vs. Toronto (10:00 p.m. ET, NBATV)

L.A. Lakers vs. New Orleans (11:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)