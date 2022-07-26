NBA Summer Vacation Watch: The Return And Early Summer Roundup

Welcome back after a very, very long break, sun seekers! Inevitably, things like the “postseason”, the “playoffs”, the “Draft”, and “Free Agency” get in the way of delivering to you, the more relaxation-minded fan, the thing you and I wait all year for — NBA Summer Vacation Watch. If you’re new here let me illuminate the aim of this column, like those old reflective screens people used to suntan themselves with. NBA SVW, in its glorious 5th season, concerns itself with gathering up like so many precious seashells the offseason activity of your favorite hoopers only as it relates to what they’re doing outside of the gym. Preferably on, in, around, or speeding across water. Palm trees? Wonderful. Shorter shorts than usual? Fantastic. Trips to Europe? Si/Oui! Sunglasses? A must. At the end of the season, like the “real” NBA season, a SVW MVP title is awarded to the person who spent the most time strictly enjoying themselves. So, because of the gap from where the season ended for some, when the Finals wrapped up, and where we’re pulling up a beach lounger here, we’ve got some catching up to do. It’s possible that you’ll recall some of these getaways from when guys first started to free themselves from the shackles of the grind and instead get themselves into board shorts, back in early June. This is a roundup edition, so if you enjoyed them then you’ll enjoy them again and if you haven’t seen them, slather on the sunscreen and let’s dive in. Donovan Mitchell View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) Donovan Mitchell wasted no time whatsoever to get his ass out of Utah and plant it firmly on a beach, and also on a boat. While we are currently looking at a big question mark as to where that same butt is going to be going when a new season dawns, at least we know he made up for the vitamin D deficiency that comes from living in Salt Lake City for a good chunk of the year. You know when someone has packed matching shorts to shirt sets on vacation that they have been thinking about wearing said-set for QUITE SOME TIME. Rating: Mitchell holding that plastic tube/hose with his eyes closed and actively daydreaming might as well be the Jerry West NBA logo equivalent of this column. Rudy Gobert View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) Well, well, well, if it isn’t the former coworker of this column’s new iconic logo. Say what you will but the truth is Rudy Gobert deserves a vacation, too, so he took one right around the same time as Mitchell to the French West Indies. Once there, he wore highlighter orange shorts and pretended to look into the far distance (a trade was on the horizon) and got up close and personal with the big dead fish his chef brought him. He also waxed poetic about this urchin he presumably also stole from the sea.

Rating: Kuz gets a lot of undue heat for “seeming annoying”, because he like, dyed his hair once, but quite frankly he seems like a great person so go on vacation with. Rudy Gay View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rudy Gay (@rudygay) Rudy was in Milan, where this guy brought him the tallest bottle of something in the world, then took a minute to take in the view of Lake Como, and finally headed to Paris for Fashion Week. Rudy’s gotta go on more vacations, but we’ll take what we can get. Rating: Try drinking out of a regular sized bottle and not feeling like a complete fool, now. Kevon Looney View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevon Looney (@looney) The new World Champ went to jolly old London innit and had someone very patient with him to take his picture doing all the important things: cramming himself into an iconic red phone booth, shopping at Harrods, chilling on some monuments, a weird angle photo with Big Ben, showing up to see the Queen, and really driving home how much he would’ve had to contort to get into that phone booth the first time. Rating: Top Boy Loon, indeed. Aaron Gordon This doesn’t really count as a vacation but if Aaron Gordon doesn’t return to his home deep in the swamp every summer, we all suffer for it. Rating: Anyway lurking gators notwithstanding, this looks pretty bucolic. Serge Ibaka View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) Serge has and is still busy having a great summer, but we’re here to catch up so first up we have our man right where we like to see him: lying down in front of a pool in Cannes. Then, he took a little jaunt to Barcelona with the summer fit of your dreams to sip on some icy cold sangria in a cup that looks miniature in his giant, manicured hands, but is a normal adult portion. A little while later and you’d be wishing for that drink, because a thirst trap happened. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) Is he dancing with a Dominos pizza box? Why are those shorts only baggy at the pockets? Did he just use that snorkel set in the lower left hand corner or is it for ambiance? Lots of questions and yet this dance, captured forever, has robbed us of speech and critical thought.

Rating: Sorry I missed you call, for the rest of my life, I was staring at this video. Klay Thompson This was the season where we saw Klay’s gradual transcendence into merman, and this is the summer that seals it, of that I am sure. Rating: Anyway, he’s right. Terrence Ross T Ross went to Monster Jam and got absolutely cooked. Rating: I love a person who respects that summer doesn’t really start until you get your first heatstroke. Jusuf Nurkic View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) Nurk typically takes his summers the way most beloved eastern Euro dudes do, which is chilling in the countryside and hanging out with their family, eating home cooked meals and playing basketball on overgrown courts on some beautiful cobbly mountainside. So, it was nice to see him take a trip he looked pretty stoked about, a trek through the Dubai desert on a camel.

Rating: A SVW first, a hooper riding on an animal that is actually perfectly proportioned to them. Bam Adebayo This is the only picture Bam shared on vacation. Rating: What does he know? Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren went to Milan, did Paris Fashion Week (not pictured, but I am telling you), but before that he really appreciated his garden. Rating: Staycation into vacation is the SVW equivalent of a dark horse Championship contender. Victor Oladipo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victor Oladipo (@victoroladipo) Dipo also spent some time with a camel, this one in Cabo, though he didn’t seem quite as relaxed about it. Rating: I’m glad he got all the camels best angles, though. Kent Bazemore View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kent Bazemore (@kennybaze)